Hello from Yello, a new newsletter about the culture, branding, and visual rhetoric of politics in America from reporter Hunter Schwarz.

Subscribe now

Why subscribe?

👀 It’s politics for your eyes.

🇺🇸 Get the latest news about the images, cultural trends, and celebrities shaping politics in America today.

📨 You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter, plus other Yello stories, go directly to your inbox.

Who is Hunter Schwarz?

👋 I’m a journalist and the author of Yello. I’ve covered politics and pop culture as a reporter at outlets including CNN, the Washington Post, and BuzzFeed, and I previously co-wrote two newsletters, Cover/Line and The Political Edit. Yello is my first indie newsletter.

📸 I photograph political art.

💿 I listen to pop music.

Support a free & indie press

Yello’s weekly newsletter is free, but paying subscribers support Yello’s mission to cover the culture, branding, and visual rhetoric of politics in America. Here’s what you get with a paid subscription:

🔓 Exclusive stories each week

🗞️ Access to the full Yello archive

🗣️ Ability to post comments

💛 Support independent journalism