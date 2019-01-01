We watched the 2010s unfold through gifs and image macros. It was a decade when internet memes became a form of political expression and bystanders with camera phones became amateur photojournalists. Propaganda is now micro-targeted. The story of our politics this decade can be told through images, and we have the rise of smart phones and social media to thank. After all, we saw and shared many of these images while scrolling through our newsfeeds. The percentage of Americans who own a smartphone rose from 35% in 2011 to 81% in 2019. Only 43% of U.S. adults used at least one social media site back in 2010, but now, 72% do. This decade saw a radical transformation in how we connect and communicate, and it also saw the mainstreaming of internet culture. Today, internet culture is simply culture. The novelty of a president sharing a meme has worn off and single-use Twitter parody accounts no longer get written up about. Perhaps six-second Vines and infinite scroll killed our attention spans, but making a quick, powerful visual argument is as important as ever. Consider: of all the social networks Russia used during its attack on the 2016 campaign, it was the photo-sharing app Instagram — itself a product of the ‘10s, launched in October 2010 — that received the highest engagement . This list of the 101 political memes, art, and visual rhetoric that defined the 2010s attempts to put the decade’s images in context. It begins today with the early ‘10s and will continue in the coming days. What a decade it’s been. Yours, Note: Items are listed in approximate chronological order, not ranked in order of importance.

1. Jon McNaughton’s “The Forgotten Man”

Credit: via jonmcnaughton.com

A Thomas Kinkade for the MAGA crowd, Jon McNaughton paints pieces unappreciated by art critics but adored by fans. 2010’s “The Forgotten Man” was his reaction to the Affordable Care Act and shows Barack Obama stepping on the Constitution. Sean Hannity bought the original painting and Trump would use the phrase “forgotten men and women” in his 2016 campaign messaging. The defeated man on the bench represents everyday Americans, McNaughton explained. The man also made an appearance in a sequel painting, “You Are Not Forgotten,” in which Trump steps on the head of a snake, a biblical allusion.

2. “I’m not a witch” ad

The 2010 race to fill Joe Biden’s Senate seat in Delaware was rocked after Bill Maher aired footage from his old show. A young Christine O’Donnell, the Republican candidate in the race, said in 1999 she dabbled in witchcraft in high school. Her campaign responded with an ad from Fred Davis whose Los Angeles-based firm Strategic Perception had compared Barack Obama to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in a 2008 ad. Released just weeks before Halloween, the ad showed O’Donnell in front of a dark backdrop saying, “I’m not a witch,” and became a meme. It was mocked by video creators on YouTube and in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch starring Kristin Wiig. O’Donnell went on to lose the race and later said she regretted the ad. It foreshadowed a decade in which politics and pop culture could be mashed-up at lightning speed.

3. Slab Gotham

When modern presidents run for reelection, their brand identity gets a refresh. That’s what Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign did when it commissioned the type foundry Hoefler & Co. to add serifs to their typeface Gotham, used by the campaign in 2008. Gotham has since become the standard font of politics, and the 2011 slab serif update paved the way for serif typefaces like Hillary Clinton’s Sharp Slab and Bernie Sanders’ Jubilat.

4. Obama’s birth certificate

Fringe conspiracy theories that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. circulated when he ran for president in 2008, and they went mainstream after he took office thanks in large part to then-”Celebrity Apprentice” host Donald Trump. Trump publicly doubted Obama’s citizenship during TV appearances in 2011 and in April, the White House tried to put the rumors to rest. A week after a CBS News-New York Times poll found 25% of Americans thought Obama was born outside the country, the White House released his long form birth certificate from Hawaii, printed on light green paper. The image became merch in 2012 after it was printed on a mug and shirt sold by the Obama campaign with the words “Made in the USA.”

5. Obama Situation Room memes

Americans commemorated the death of Osama bin Laden by playing Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” and photoshopping an official White House photo. The original photo was taken in the Situation Room by White House photographer Pete Souza and showed Obama and members of his national security team getting updates on the mission. Manipulating the image in any way was prohibited, per the photo’s Flickr caption, but rules be damned, the internet turned the image into a veritable Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band of foreign policy.

6. Aaron Schock’s Men’s Health cover

Elected in 2008 at the age of 27, Rep. Aaron Schock (R-Ill.) seemed like the future of the Republican Party. He considered the attention he received for his youth and good looks as part of amassing political capital and power. “First, you’ve got to get their attention,” he said in 2009. Schock graced the cover of Men’s Health shirtless in 2011 as part of a feature on how to look great at any age. In the story, he promoted his “Fit for Summer, Fit for Life” initiative and praised then-first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” program. While “America’s fittest congressman” amassed more than 18,000 Instagram followers by 2015, Instagram was also part of his undoing. A Washington Post story on his “Downton Abbey”-inspired office decor led to scrutiny about his spending and financial disclosures, and the Associated Press used Instagram posts to cross-reference flight records. Schock resigned several weeks later after Politico reported discrepancies in his reported mileage reimbursements on a personal vehicle. The federal government dropped felony corruption charges against Schock earlier this year and he now regularly posts thirst traps on Instagram. Schock’s use of social media and youth to capture public attention are standard operating procedure for freshmen lawmakers today, but he remains the only Millennial politician to grace the cover of a men’s mag shirtless.

7. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

Credit: NPS

The MLK Memorial is inspired by a line in King’s “I Have A Dream” speech: “…out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.” The monument shows King carved into stone removed from a mountain of despair behind him, complete with scrape marks along the side of his statue to symbolize the struggles of the Civil Rights movement. Its location between the Jefferson and Lincoln Monuments is intentional, signifying “the evolving message of democracy through the continuum of time,” as ROMA Design Group, the San Francisco-based firm that submitted the winning design for the memorial, explained. The 30-foot-tall statue was created by Chinese sculptor Lei Yixin and dedicated by then-President Obama in 2011.

8. Occupy George

Credit: via Occupy George

Art played an important role in Occupy Wall Street. Artists silkscreened “We Are The 99%” tees in Zuccotti Park and Shepard Fairey remixed “Hope” to show a figure wearing a Guy Fawkes mask. In 2013, the Museum of Modern Art even acquired a collection of 31 Occupy screenprints. But no work captured Occupy’s 99% message like Occupy George, a project that stamped red messages on $1 bills. It broke down the country’s income disparity in visual terms, like the above bill which compared average worker pay with average CEO pay.

9. Kony 2012

Uploaded to YouTube in March 2012 by the group Invisible Children, “Kony 2012” told the story of Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony and broke records set by the likes of Susan Boyle, Lady Gaga, and Rebecca Black. The 30-minute video racked up 100 million views in six days, and a Pew poll released the following week found 58% of Americans ages 18 to 29 had heard about it. “Kony 2012” showed the power of social media to raise awareness about a political issue and inspired Americans to call for Kony’s capture. The campaign sought to find common ground with a logo of an elephant and donkey coming together to create a dove, but it was also derided as slacktivism. Invisible Children co-founder Jason Russell suffered a public breakdown shortly after the video’s release and a planned “Cover The Night” street art campaign fizzled. The mission to track down Kony ended in 2017 without his capture or death, although officials said the size of his army had shrunk significantly.

10. Deal With It Obama

Though the Deal With It meme can be applied to anyone, it had a particular resonance with Obama in 2012. It could be used with any photo of Obama already wearing sunglasses and for those without, they could be added in gif form. It was the “General Motors is alive and Osama is dead” of memes, showing a president in charge.

11. Texts From Hillary

Hillary Clinton’s approval rating was at a near record of 66% when the single-use Tumblr by Adam Smith and Stacy Lambe was created showing Clinton texting fellow politicians. Like Deal With It Obama, it portrayed Clinton as a sunglasses-wearing badass. The initial photo used on the Tumblr was taken by photographer Kevin Lamarque in 2011 during a trip to Libya, and it didn’t get much notice at first (footage of the then-Secretary of State finding out on camera that Muammar Gaddafi was killed a few days later was at first the most viral moment of the trip), but after the Texts From Hillary Tumblr took off, it became Clinton’s most famous photo. She even used it as her Twitter avatar when she activated an account in 2013. The meme’s popularity inspired a State official to inquire whether Clinton had a state.gov email address, which she did not. After the story of Clinton’s private server broke, “Texts From Hillary” became “Emails Sent From A Private Account That Violates Specific Obama Administration Policy From Hillary,” I noted in the Washington Post at the time. To no one’s surprise, Clinton swapped out her Twitter avatar shortly thereafter.

12. Paul Ryan Gosling

Credit: Gregg Segal for Time

It started with a Feminist Ryan Gosling Tumblr account that posted image macros of the impossibly handsome actor overlaid with feminist theory. Each one began with “Hey girl.” A Paul Ryan spin-off came six months later and rather than feminism, it was economic-policy themed (“Hey girl, let’s get fiscal”). What began as pro-Ryan content was co-opted by critics, and today there’s a @PaulRyanGosling account with more than 44,000 followers that’s still tweeting in 2019. When Time magazine released its photoshoot with Ryan pumping iron in a backwards red baseball hat in October 2012, it had a ready-made meme format to latch onto.

13. Clint Eastwood’s empty chair

Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

Closing night of a national convention is supposed to be all about the nominee. He or she accepts the nomination, gives a speech, everyone cheers, and that’s your headline for the next day. That’s not how it went for Republicans in 2012. Clint Eastwood spent his nearly 12-minute prime-time speaking slot at the Republican National Convention speaking to an empty chair. He held a mock conversation with Obama, including possible imagined expletives (“What do you want me to tell Romney?” Eastwood asked. “He can't do that to himself.”). It was partisan performance art, and Eastwood later told Esquire his stunt was “silly.”

14. “Binders full of women”

I never got what was so funny about Romney’s “binders full of women” comment, from 2012. Or “horses and bayonets” for that matter. The debate memes poking fun at Romney all felt forced, but they were the only memes about the candidate that ever seemed to get any traction. After Romney tried to explain in the second debate that as governor of Massachusetts his office went through “whole binders full of women” who were being considered cabinet positions, the internet pounced, creating Photoshopped images of Romney with binders. Although it was inartful phrasing and viewed by some as patronizing, there were actual binders! Two of them in fact, that included nearly 200 resumes and weighed more than 15 pounds, according to the Boston Globe.

15. Romney face tattoo guy

We will never forget the guy who got Romney’s R logo tattooed on his face. Eric Hartsburg offered to sell space on his head for the logo on eBay and was given $15,000 from an anonymous donor for the stunt. After Romney lost, Hartsburg received two laser treatments to remove the tattoo. He told Inked magazine in 2015 he won’t do any more and doesn’t have plans to cover it up.

16. Obama and Christie’s Hurricane Sandy photo-op

Credit: C-SPAN

Chris Christie canceled a planned campaign event with Mitt Romney after New Jersey was ravaged by Hurricane Sandy, but he still made time for then-President Obama. The pair toured storm damage and Christie heaped praise on the president, providing an in-kind donation in the closing days of the campaign that played across the news. Despite polling that showed Sandy didn’t hurt Romney, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes reportedly blamed Romney’s loss on Christie, according to Gabriel Sherman’s “The Loudest Voice in the Room.”

17. Selfies with Mitt

Credit: @TheJackal42069/Twitter

After losing in 2012, Mitt Romney was spotted everywhere. At Vons, checking out at CVS, or at the airport (he was always at an airport). Romney selfies were popularized by then-BuzzFeed reporter Andrew Kaczynski, who surfaced many of the tweets shared by random people. They conveyed the reality faced by the runner-up of a presidential race in the selfie age: while winning elections means you’re surrounded by Secret Service protection and will never live a normal life again, losing means you still pump your own gas and shop for groceries, only now you’re uber famous. The phenomenon reappeared four years later with snaps of Hillary Clinton spotted hiking in the woods.

18. Obama skeet shooting memes

When asked in a 2013 interview if he ever fired a gun, Obama said he had. “We do skeet shooting all the time” at Camp David, he said. To silence skeptics, the White House released a photo of Obama skeet shooting taken by White House photographer Pete Souza the previous summer. The image was promptly photoshopped and the NRA wasn’t impressed, with chief lobbyist Chris Cox telling the New York Times “he clearly doesn’t get it.” The Obama photo was the latest in a long line of Democratic photo-ops to assuage gun owner worries that Dems would take away their firearms. As a presidential candidate, John Kerry did some trap shooting and as Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid once attended the grand opening of a shooting park. Given that the horrors of modern mass shootings have worn down many Americans’ patience for “thoughts and prayers,” it’s hard to imagine members of 2020’s Democratic field doing anything similar. More than the memes it inspired, Souza’s photo of Obama skeet shooting stands as an artifact of a different time.

19. Photos of Obama’s feet on the Resolute Desk

Vanity Fair collected images of then-President Obama looking chill on the job for a post about our “lean-back president” in April 2013, including photos of him with his feet up on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. The images sparked outrage on the right among conservatives who thought he wasn’t showing respect for the office. Later that year, a new official White House photo of Obama with his foot on the desk by Pete Souza (above) prompted a fresh round of criticism. The photo made the Drudge Report, and one Tea Party Twitter account asked, “Does Seeing President Obama’s Foot on the Oval Office Desk Make Your Blood Boil?” Despite the partisan outrage, there exist photos of George W. Bush doing the same thing.

20. Leaked NSA slides

Among the documents leaked by Edward Snowden in 2013 detailing mass government surveillance was a slide presentation about the top-secret PRISM program. Though the NSA said it could obtain emails, photos, videos, chats, and other data from the servers of nine leading internet companies, they couldn’t put together a half-decent slide deck. The 41-page PRISM overview, of which only a portion was ever published, was fugly as sin.

21. Pajama boy

Wear pajamas. Drink hot chocolate. Talk about getting health insurance. That was the copy on an image @BarackObama tweeted out in December 2013 showing a guy in pajamas. It was a call to action to #GetTalking about healthcare over the holidays, but for conservatives, it was a parody of a liberal male. A decade that saw trends like male makeup vloggers and arguments against “toxic masculinity” also saw a reaction from men’s rights activists and the rise of “cuck” as a political insult. Pajama Boy was seen by some on the right as an expression of the feminization of men. Weak, feminist, woke, probably still lives with his parents. A “soy boy.”

22. David Ortiz’ selfie with Obama

The selfie was coming of age in 2014. It was the year Merriam-Webster added the word to its dictionary and Google search interest in the selfie stick was on the rise. The following May, Kim Kardashian would publish “Selfish,” her seminal book on the topic. Samsung appeared to be on a mission to make sure the biggest selfies were shot on its devices, including that year’s Oscars, where Ellen just so happened to take her infamous selfie on a Galaxy Note 3. When the World Series champion Boston Red Sox visited the White House the following month, David Ortiz used the same phone to snap a selfie with the president, and Samsung promoted the image on social media. “We have a relationship with David and the Red Sox,” the company told ABC News, but they claimed the selfie was organic. Still, the White House wasn’t happy to unwittingly be apart of an alleged marketing stunt, and Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer suggested it could be the end of all selfies. “Someone who uses the president’s likeness to promote a product … that’s a problem with the White House,” he said on “Face the Nation.” Luckily, White House selfies were never banned.

23. Sabo’s Ted Cruz poster

Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign thought they found their Shepard Fairey in Sabo, a Los Angeles street artist who turned the Texas senator into a ripped, tatted, cigarette smoking punk for his “Blacklisted & Loving It” poster. The poster was inspired by merch sold in Venice Beach of Marilyn Monroe in tattoos, and was eventually sold in the Cruz campaign store along with Sabo-designed tees, tanks, and buttons. Thanks to the novelty of a conservative street artist in L.A. and Sabo’s regular street art campaigns mocking liberal politicians and celebrities who gathered for big dollar Hollywood fundraisers, Sabo was a rising star on the right, but he often made offensive and racist remarks online (he wore a Confederate ring when I interviewed him in 2015 and had an art piece he created with slurs for black and gay people above his couch). The Cruz campaign pulled his items from their store in February 2016, and earlier this month, he was deplatformed by Instagram.

24. Michelle Obama #BringBackOurGirls memes

I imagine future Americans might wonder why so many people in the ‘10s (public figures especially) posted photos of themselves holding up sheets of paper with messages on them knowing how easily those messages could be photoshopped. Perhaps the most famous example would be Michelle Obama, who as first lady came out in support of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign for the nearly 300 girls who were kidnapped by the group Boko Haram in Nigeria. The original photo had the Bring Back Our Girls hashtag written on the paper, but critics of the Obama administration’s drone strikes turned it into an anti-drone meme while conservatives used it for less serious messages. “An immigrant is taking my job” read one edit before Melania Trump became FLOTUS.

25. Video of police brutality

Credit: Diamond Reynolds

The proliferation of smart phones allowed people to capture graphic footage of police brutality that might have otherwise gone undocumented. It’s because of smartphone video that we saw Eric Garner tell police “I can’t breathe” and the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, livestreamed by his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds in the passenger seat. Those who filmed sometimes felt targeted for doing so. Ramsey Orta, who filmed Garner, said he was harassed by police after the video came out and told Time if he had to do it over again, he would have released it anonymously. Feidin Santana, who was walking to work when he captured the shooting of Walter Scott, was concerned about police retaliation after he put his footage out, and he later moved. These videos served as a witness, though, turning local tragedies into national stories and inspiring Black Lives Matter. Today, the public is pushing police departments to film themselves, and the number of law enforcement agencies with body cameras has risen from 4,500 in 2013 to an estimated 10,500 in 2018, according to Government Technology, a trade magazine.

26. Ferguson protester

Credit: Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

A tear gas canister fired by police landed near St. Louis resident Edward Crawford during a protest four days after the fatal shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown. Without much time to act, Crawford picked the canister up and chucked it back, holding a bag of chips in the other hand. “I threw it out of the way of children,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wearing an American flag tank, Crawford looked like an actual Captain America, and Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen’s photo of the moment won a Pulitzer. Crawford became a symbol for Ferguson and a local hero. He died in 2017 from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

27. Thin blue line flag

The thin blue line flag became a popular symbol in response to anti-police sentiments this decade. Its blue stripe represents police separating society, order and peace from crime, anarchy, and chaos. While some see the flag as a show of support for law enforcement, it’s also been divisive. One Md. county executive said this month the flag is a symbol of “dismissiveness” and that it shouldn’t be displayed publicly at a police department, while in April, an Ore. woman won a suit after she alleged she was harassed for asking for the flag to not be displayed in her office.

28. Obama’s tan suit

Credit: C-SPAN

The scandal over then-President Obama wearing a tan suit to a press conference the Thursday before Labor Day was dumb, and its anniversary is marked every August 28 on political Twitter. The only opinion about the suit that I actually care about is from the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion critic Robin Givhan. “It says more about official, federal, political Washington that anything other than a dark suit with a white shirt and red tie counts as some sort of aesthetic heresy,” she said in 2014. “That is a conservative two-button suit in a color that is perfectly appropriate for the time of year and the occasion.” Today, the suit is often used to compare the difference between Obama’s controversies with Trump’s.

29. Thanks Obama

Before it was used as a genuine expression of thanks to the 44th president, “Thanks Obama” was criticism. Conservatives used the phrase to sarcastically thank Obama for things like the Gulf oil spill and national debt early in his administration, but there’s only so much a president can do. Blaming Obama for things outside of his control contributed to the phrase being used nonsensically, on #fail photos and those gifs of people from infomercials inexplicably spilling things. When Obama filmed a video for BuzzFeed in 2015, he acknowledged the meme after failing to dunk a cookie in a glass of milk.

30. Hillary H

If Hillary Clinton had won in 2016, her H logo may well have been heralded as bold, effective campaign design. Instead, it’s remembered for an arrow that pointed right. The H was created by famed designer Michael Bierut, who later wrote in Design Observer that he wanted to create a logo that was “as simple as a peace sign or a smiley face.” Though panned when it was released, supporters learned to love the Hillary H. It was distinct and capable of endless adaptations to fit different events, holidays, and groups. For a general election that became a subway series between two New York candidates, the H was reminiscent of the city’s public signage.

31. Bernie Sanders campaign logo

While Bernie Sanders promised a political revolution, the wavey lines that underline his logo are as calming as the picturesque Burlington, Vt., waterfront he formally announced his 2016 campaign in front of. Set in the typeface Jubilat with a star dotting the “i,” elements of Sanders’ wordmark have since become visual shorthand for socialism.

32. Donald Trump campaign logo

Trump’s campaign logo isn’t particularly sophisticated, but you see the big bold letters and red outline broken up by stars and you know. High school students have used it as inspiration for poster board dance proposals, and depending on how the Trump presidency shakes out, we could see conservative bros 30 years from now wearing shirts and tanks riffing off the Trump logo the same way conservative bros wear Reagan-Bush gear today. Trump has never been subtle about branding himself. As a real estate developer, his branding was black and gold, giving it an aura of success, luxury, and sophistication, even as he declared bankruptcy six times. As a politician, he dropped the black and gold and wrapped his logo in the flag.

33. Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover

Caitlyn Jenner publicly introduced herself on the cover of Vanity Fair with the coverline “Call Me Caitlyn” and a portrait shot by Annie Leibovitz. The magazine went to great lengths to keep its July 2015 cover story under wraps, using an offline computer and hand delivering the issue to a printer in Kentucky. When the cover dropped online, it broke the internet, and Jenner’s new Twitter account hit 1 million followers in four hours, beating Obama’s record for the @POTUS account. Jenner was now the most famous transgender Republican on earth. “I never thought that someday I would be able to do this,” she said.

34. Celebrate Pride filter

In 2010, 44% of Americans supported same-sex marriage. By the time the Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling made it the law of the land five years later, that figure had risen to 60%. It was a rapid shift in public sentiment, and one I don’t think would have been possible without social media. The internet allowed closeted people to find community and gave them a platform to come out and share their stories. Marriage equality became a civil rights cause for a generation and Facebook’s Celebrate Pride filter became a means of showing support. Announced by founder Mark Zuckerberg the day of the ruling, more than 26 million users added the filter to their profile photo.

35. Rainbow White House

Credit: Hunter Schwarz

Barack Obama didn’t back marriage for same-sex couples when he took office and only publicly flipped after his vice president did. Still, his strong support turned him into an online gay icon, with memes like the one of him riding a unicorn shooting rainbows out of his hands. The night of the Supreme Court’s ruling on marriage, Obama lit up his house in ROYGBIV from East Wing to West, turning Pennsylvania Avenue into Washington’s second Pride of the month.

36. Modified “Flag Flagged Maybe”

The happiest day on the internet this decade was June 26, 2015, according to a daily tracking of Twitter sentiments by Hedonometer and reported by the Ringer. It was the day same-sex marriage was legalized, but also, the day Barack Obama sang “Amazing Grace.” Just a week earlier, a white supremacist shot and killed nine worshippers at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., so Obama traveled to the state to give the eulogy for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney before he closed in song. The Hedonometer’s online happiness ranking gives an average day a score of five, and 6/26/15 scored a 10 (for context, the second happiest day was February 1, 2015, when Katy Perry and Left Shark performed the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, and it scored an eight). It was a mixture of #lovewins and the president of the United States responding to hate with hope that made June 26 so happy. The feelings of the day were captured in a five-panel cartoon showing a Confederate flag being lowered and a rainbow flag being raised in its place. The original cartoon, by Bob Englehart, appeared in the Hartford Courant on June 22 and was titled “Flag Flagged Maybe,” but it was just three panels showing the Confederate flag going down. Someone removed Englehart’s signature and added the additional panels showing the rainbow flag going up, and the modified image went viral online.

37. MAGA hat

Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

There’s an unofficial rule in politics that you don’t wear hats (“That’s Politics 101,” Obama said in 2013 when given a football helmet by the U.S. Naval Academy team. “You never look good wearing something on your head.”), so of course Donald Trump broke it. Trump unveiled the “Make America Great Again” hat during a visit to Laredo, Texas in 2015 that was more a product launch than campaign stop. There were instant Twitter parodies and the New York Times called it 2015’s “ironic summer accessory.” Four years later, wearing any red baseball hat can inspire nervous double takes (“Relax idiots it’s just a hat,” one parody hat reads). It’s a means of expressing political identity for people who claim to hate identity politics. Kanye West said wearing a MAGA hat made him feel like Superman. Seen by supporters as a symbol of love of country and president, and by critics as a symbol of hate, it’s one of the most divisive and effective pieces of modern political merch, even if the Gs in “Great” and “Again” don’t match.

38. Julian Raven’s “Unafraid and Unashamed”

Credit: Hunter Schwarz

Artist Julian Raven considers his massive “Unafraid and Unashamed” painting of Trump to be inspired. He imagined an image of a bald eagle swooping in to save an American flag from falling and decided to paint it after receiving signs, including seeing footage of Trump’s Time magazine shoot with an eagle. Raven has toured the painting extensively, showing it in Cleveland outside the 2016 RNC (above), at CPAC, and the Center for Contemporary Political Art in Washington. The National Portrait Gallery declined his offer to show it there and he filed suit against the museum in 2017.

39. Trump’s face in things

Credit: via KSDK

In another era, people saw the image of the Virgin Mary in their toast or Jesus in a Cheeto. The phenomenon of seeing faces in things is known as pareidolia, and today, we see Trump. He’s been spotted in butter. In clouds. In bathroom tile. In an ear of corn. In this venomous caterpillar. Trump is inescapable, and regardless of whether he’s president for one more year or five, he’ll be a presence in our lives for the rest of his. We’ll see his face on our televisions, our smartphones, and maybe even our tortillas.

40. Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Credit: Hunter Schwarz

Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has become the most enduring site of artistic expression against his politics. Located near the intersection of Hollywood and Highland, it’s been subjected to pickaxes, bars, graffiti, and other forms of vandalism (As well as supportive selfies. Nothing but respect!). I unknowingly photographed the first known act of vandalism on the star in September 2015, a yellow “X” that was removed before the end of the day. Despite calls to remove Trump’s star, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says it and every other star is staying put. “Once a star goes in, it’s there forever,” Chamber president Leron Gubler told Vulture. “We view it as part of history, and we don’t erase history.”

41. Notorious RBG

Credit: Hunter Schwarz

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s scathing dissents and workout routines have inspired legions of fans and earned her a nickname that mashed up her initials with a rapper. RBG was the patron saint of a class of “badass” women celebrated by internet feminists and liberals of the ‘10s. She’s inspired Tumblr blogs, books, a documentary and film (both released in 2018), and so much art, including the above pieces by artist Rebecca Williams.

42. Bernie or Hillary?

Bernie on Nirvana: Nevermind was a groundbreaking album. Not only did it start the Grunge movement of the ‘90s but it inspired other artists of the time.

Hillary on Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is my favorite song!

Bernie on Star Wars: Star Wars is an excellent series and I thought Episode 7 was a nice return to the franchise’s roots.

Hillary on Star Wars: *makes “Live Long and Prosper” hand signal

Bernie on the Bernie or Hillary meme: This meme portrayed me as thoughtful, friendly, and knowledgeable about culture while presenting my opponent as basic.

Hillary on the Bernie or Hillary meme: None of these topics we’re being compared on are even political topics and all the quotes are made up.

