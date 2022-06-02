3 things I've learned writing about visual politics
Hello, from 𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖
Finally: There’s a way you can support my work covering visual politics. I’m launching paid subscriptions for 𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖. Subscribe today to support independent journalism:
Visual politics requires seeing things differently.
We usually pay attention to political art and design during a presidential primary or when an image goes viral, but I launched 𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖 because I had a hunch there was more to the story. In the U.S., where every candidate gets a logo and artistic expression is Constitutionally protected free speech, there’s always something new to see.
Here’s what I’ve learned covering visual politics:
Visual politics is intentional
The future is now
Art and design can bring us together
Visual politics is intentional
There’s a reason political designers use certain fonts for specific candidates.
Visual politics is about getting a message out, and details like type and color palette do for the eye what rhetoric does for the ear.
The future is now
Digital politics has always moved fast, but today, it moves at the speed of internet culture.
Welcome to the new information dispensation, where politics reacts to pop culture and technology in real time, and you can watch it all unfold on your phone.
Art and design can bring us together
In a political culture that tells us we’re divided, art and design shows us how much we have in common.
Art can build bridges in ways politics can’t.
Why support YELLO?
Independent journalism isn’t possible without readers like you! Your support helps provide me the stability to continue covering visual politics and the resources to reinvest in building the best experience for my readers.
Here’s what you get for supporting:
SEE IT FIRST:
Get every issue of the newsletter delivered to your inbox two hours early.
SEE IT ALL:
Never miss a thing. Get every story I publish delivered directly, with no paywalls and access to the full archive.
SEE IT FOR YOURSELF:
Get access to exclusive, subscriber-only stories.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.