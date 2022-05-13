Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

A candidate wore hunting gear in his ad, but he doesn't hunt

Credit: Jesse Reising for Congress/Youtube

Illinois congressional candidate Jesse Reising (above, center) released a campaign ad earlier this year that briefly shows him wearing camo and an orange hunting vest while holding a shotgun, but state records show the Republican doesn’t have a hunting license.

St. Louis-based news station KSDK reported that Reising didn’t have the license based on Illinois Department of Natural Resources records. When asked by the station about the ad, Reising said he hasn’t hunted since he was young.

“We shot a shot that day, we were out, some friends went hunting with the crew, I didn’t actually go out that day, but we got the photos, and that’s what they are,” he said.

The shot is on screen for about two seconds in the middle of a montage of typical campaign ad b-roll, like Reising wearing safety goggles while talking to a man in a factory and chatting with women on a porch. He told KSDK he doesn’t believe the ad portrays him in a misleading light because he grew up hunting.

Credit: Jesse Reising for Congress/Youtube

Reising said the reason he doesn’t hunt today is because of a neck injury he suffered during a college football game, a biographical detail that anchors the ad: it opens with footage from that game and closes with Reising saying, “I’m not afraid to take big hits for you.”

Outdoor Life panned it, comparing it to Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry’s hunting photo-op during his 2004 campaign and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) saying he hunted “small varmints” during a 2007 debate. Says the article’s subhead, “Nothing good can come from politicians faking their credentials as a hunter.”

What do you think?

Barbara Kruger did New York magazine’s post-Roe cover art

“Who Becomes a “MURDERER’ in Post-Roe America?” (2022) by Barbara Kruger. Credit: New York

Artist Barbara Kruger updated one of her most famous works for the cover of New York magazine’s May 9–22, 2022 issue about the likely end of Roe v. Wade.

The cover uses the same photo of a woman split into positive and negative exposures that Kruger used in her famous 1989 “Untitled (Your Body is a Battleground)” with a new message written on red in her trademark font, Futura Bold Oblique: “Who Becomes a “MURDERER’ in Post-Roe America?”

“The question, ‘Who becomes a ‘murderer’ in post-Roe America?’ — and I put murderer in quotes for a reason; it is the discourse of the right — is really the crux of the issue that few on the right have the candor to ask or answer. Who is punished in a world where abortion is ‘murder’?” Kruger told New York.

“Untitled (Your Body is a Battleground)” was created for the 1989 Women’s March on Washington in support of abortion rights and it’s now on view at the Broad in Los Angeles. In 2020, a Polish version of the poster went up as part of a campaign in Szczecin, Poland, in protest of abortion restrictions.

Kruger said Roe being overturned shouldn’t be a surprise.

“If the end of Roe has come as a shock to anyone, that means they haven’t been paying attention,” she said. “The left and center are asleep at the wheel of a slow-moving car crash and have not addressed the issue with forthrightness.”

Who bought the record-breaking Marilyn Monroe portrait by Andy Warhol?

The front and back of “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” (1964) by Andy Warhol. Credit: Christie’s

The winning bid for Andy Warhol’s 1964 “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” on Monday reportedly came from art dealer Larry Gagosian, according to Bloomberg Businessweek, but he declined to comment and it’s unclear who he bought it for.

The 40-by-40-inch acrylic and silkscreen on ink on linen portrait of Marilyn Monroe was expected to set sales records. It sold for $195 million, breaking records for 20th century and U.S. art previously held by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso’s “Les femmes d'Alger (Version O)” (1955) and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s "Untitled" (1982), respectively.

Fun fact: the late Swiss art collectors Thomas and Doris Ammann, whose estate sold the portrait at auction, originally got “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” from Gagosian, back in 1986.

“[Thomas Ammann] came to see something else, and he bought it on the spot,” Gagosian told Artnet News.

The previous record for a Warhol was set in 2013 when his “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)” (1963), depicting the aftermath of a car crash, sold for $105.4 million.

