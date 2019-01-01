Believe it or not, but there are no statues honoring women in Central Park. That could change next year, though, with a new monument to historical women’s rights figures. In this week’s issue we’ll look at the artist behind the piece, plus the Trump campaign’s latest merch and Kim Kardashian West’s birthday present. Yours,

Facebook won’t ban political ads

Speaking at Georgetown last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said he considered banning political ads on his platform but decided against it because he thought that would only benefit incumbents.

“Political ads are an important part of voice — especially for local candidates, up-and-coming challengers, and advocacy groups that may not get much media attention otherwise,” Zuckerberg said. “Banning political ads favors incumbents and whoever the media covers.”

He said given the controversy political ads have caused the social network, they aren’t worth the relatively small amount of business they bring in. But campaigns spend a lot on Facebook.

In the past seven days alone, both the Trump and Warren campaigns spent about a quarter of a million on the platform — $262,675 and $249,122, respectively. The Buttigieg campaign spent even more in a week: $426,250.

Zuckerberg also defended Facebook’s decision to not fact check political ads “because we think people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying.”

The Trump campaign is actually fundraising off Mulvaney’s “Get over it” comments

Last week, the acting White House chief of staff contradicted the administration’s defense against the impeachment inquiry and now the Trump campaign is … fundraising off it?

During a briefing Thursday, Mick Mulvaney was asked whether military aid was withheld from Ukraine as part of a demand for an investigation into Democrats.

“To be clear: what you just described is a quid pro quo,” ABC’s John Karl said. “It is, 'Funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democratic server happened, as well.’”

Mulvaney responded by saying, “We do that all the time with foreign policy.”

“Get over it,” Mulvaney said. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

He attempted to take back his comments later in the day, saying there was “absolutely no quid pro quo,” and the Trump rolled out $30 “Get Over It” tees. Though their release was timed with Mulvaney’s comments, the Trump campaign store describes the shirts in slightly different terms, framing them as a statement of 2016 victory rather than an admission of guilt.

“America is ready for Congress to get back to work,” the item description reads. “No more WITCH HUNTS! President Trump won in 2016 and he is going to win even bigger in 2020. GET OVER IT and get on with it!”

The Mooch says he wants Mitt

Speaking of shirts, former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci told ABC he’s “test demanding” the possibility of another presidential run by Mitt Romney by selling a line of Romney 2020 tees. There are a total of eight designs and not one is compelling. If the Mooch’s push for another Romney bid last half as long as the Scaramucci Post, we’ve got about *checks watch* one-and-a-half Scaramuccis to go.

Uber is the Democratic campaign ride sharing app of choice

It narrowly beat out Lyft, according to a Politico review of third quarter spending by the campaigns. Democrats collectively spent more than $70,000 on Uber and Uber Eats over the course of three months, and $66,000 on Lyft. Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-Calif.) campaign spent $23,000 on ride sharing during the time period, more than any other Democratic campaign.

An athleisure company ran an ad showing a hog-tied Trump

Yikes. The ad was on display in Times Square and is from the Portland, Ore.-based brand Dhvani. Called “Lady Liberty,” it’s part of a campaign showing women silencing Trump (shushing him, taping his mouth, taking his phone) that the brand said “artistically express the frustrations we believe many women share.”

The company calls their clothing items “Activ (ist) Wear” and announced Monday a portion of every sale is being donated to non-profit organizations. CEO Avi Brown told the Associated Press the billboard is a comment on Trump administration changes to the Title X family planning program.

“The billboard is an expression of our First Amendment right,” Brown told AP. “Its art is a symbol. We would never condone violence. This is about taking our country back.” Dhvani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A new monument

Rendering of monument

The New York City Public Design Commission gave its preliminary approval Monday to place a monument in Central Park depicting Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Sojourner Truth.

The statue will be by artist Meredith Bergmann, who said it was intentional that the three women shared one pedestal, as an “allegory of sisterhood, cooperation and activism.” Bergmann also created the Boston Women’s Memorial, in which none of the statues actually stand on their pedestals (the statue of poet Phillis Wheatley, for example, uses the pedestal as a table).

“My hope is that all people, especially girls and boys, will be inspired by this scene of women of different races, different religious backgrounds and different economic status working together to change the world,” Bergmann wrote.

What Kanye got Kim for her birthday

Kim Kardashian West turned 39 Monday and celebrated with a family dinner catered by her favorite Armenian restaurant and a big gift from husband Kanye West. KKW said on social media he donated $1 million in her name to criminal justice reform groups.

The benefactors were Cut 50, co-founded by CNN host Van Jones; Buried Alive Project, which helped with the release of Alice Marie Johnson; the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, which created the National Memorial for Peace and Justice; and Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which helps formerly incarcerated people.

“This makes my heart so happy!” KKW tweeted.

The art for the anonymous NYT op-ed was way cooler than the book

When a senior Trump administration official published an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times last year, it featured the above left illustration by Delcan & Company. Without a headshot for whoever wrote the piece, the illustration stood in for the author and was ubiquitous across TV news.

Today, Hachette Book Group division Twelve announced it’s publishing a book by the anonymous author called “A Warning,” out November 19. The all-text cover is not quite as compelling.