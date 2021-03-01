A note to my readers

I've decided to put Yello on a temporary indefinite hiatus.

My father recently died after battling COVID-19 and I needed to step away from everything. The first piece of writing I wanted to publish after his death was his obituary , which ran in the Arizona Republic on February 11, and the second was the story I published this morning on COVID-19 memorials . I've stepped away from the weekly Yello newsletter and put all paid subscriptions on pause.

While I’m on hiatus, I'll still be posting occasionally on the Yello Twitter and Instagram accounts, and might send a story or two if there's something I can't resist writing about.

This newsletter and the community I've met writing it has become so special to me, and I'm so grateful you decided to let me into your inbox. Thank you, and see you again soon.

Yours,⁠