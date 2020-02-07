About that unflattering photo of Trump's tan line

Hunter Schwarz
Feb 10
thewhitehousephotos
⁦‪@realDonaldTrump‬⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020
February 7, 2020

“Someone get this man a beautyblender,” tweeted musician Hether Fortune about a certain viral photo of President Trump.

The photo was an unflattering image of Trump on the South Lawn with coloring on his face that appeared to be a bad spray tan or poorly blended makeup. The original photo, posted on the Twitter account @photowhitehouse and taken of Trump…

