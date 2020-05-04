Behind the scenes with the creators of the "Mrs. America" title sequence

Each episode of “Mrs. America,” the new FX on Hulu miniseries about the fight over the Equal Rights Amendment, or ERA, opens with a 60-second illustrated intro that juxtaposes conservatives and feminists.

This title sequence is the work of Hollywood creative studio yU+co. and uses a retro color palette and stripe motif to tie various scenes together and tell a story about the ERA and politics of the 1970s.

“We wanted to be clear — not just us, but FX and the shows’ creator — that you’re not watching a Ken Burns special,” yU+co. senior art director Ed Baker told Yello in an interview, referring to documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. “You’re watching a show that’s going to be entertaining, fun, engaging, and it’s about people, it’s about characters, it’s not just about how people vote.”

The guidance from creator Dahvi Waller and the show’s producers was to make sure it didn’t feel “academic.” After watching a few episodes, reading scripts, and meeting with the “Mrs. America” team last fall, yU+co. came up with several concepts.

“We pitched a few ideas early on, and from there it became a conversation with the show’s creator about what they wanted,” Baker said.

One scrapped idea set the conservatives against the feminists with a red versus blue color scheme, but Baker said it “felt too political.” The final color palette of mustard yellow, orange, burgundy, and turquoise was ‘70s inspired.

“They didn’t want it to be a catfight,” said Carol Wong, yU+co. senior vice president. “They wanted to show both sides of the story and both of these really sort of grassroots movements, but not fighting against each other. Almost like this parallel path that they were taking and their paths keep crossing in front of each other.”

Concept sketch. Credit: yU+co.

The title sequence opens in a disco, immediately setting the time period. After showing an image of Gloria Steinem, the feminist co-founder of Ms. magazine who’s played by Rose Byrne, the scene transitions to show Steinem’s face on the cover of a magazine being read in a beauty parlor. Protest signs then pop up from the bottom of the frame and the scene transitions.

Concept sketch. Credit: yU+co.

These transitions, showing one side of the ERA fight and then the other, appear throughout the title sequence. Baker said they tried finding “iconography that could represent different parts of the culture, and then find a visual way to put that up.”

Protesters get covered in stripes that turn into a lattice-top apple pie in one scene and the feminist symbol is turned upside-down to show a crucifix in another.

A megaphone held by Phyllis Schlafly, the STOP ERA founder played by Cate Blanchett, becomes a tunnel for a campaign bus for Shirley Chisholm, the presidential candidate played by Uzo Aduba.

The stripe motif that runs throughout the title sequence was an early concept for a device to move between scenes.

“It was always thought of as this continuum that would take us through the sequence,” Baker said.

Concept sketch. Credit: yU+co.

The illustrated style of the title sequence was inspired by watercolor illustrations popular in the ‘70s. Aura Lewis, an author and illustrator of books on feminism and Gloria Steinem, did the illustrations. The cover of her book “Gloria’s Voice” was used as the magazine cover in the beauty salon scene.

The covers for Aura Lewis’ books “Gloria’s Voice” and “50 Lists for Feminists”

The song used in the title sequence is “A Fifth of Beethoven” by Walter Murphy, a 1976 disco adaptation of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. The song was a hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year, and was later included on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

The “Mrs. America” title sequence was still being worked on in late March and early April, after lockdown orders had gone up across the country and shortly before the show’s April 15 debut.

“We transitioned everybody to work-from-home status and that’s when all the animation really hit,” Wong said. “A lot of design was even being revised as we were animating, so it was a little bit of an assembly line.”

Wong said they made sure “that each side is represented fairly and properly and equally.”

“Not trying to pass judgement on either of them, but still showing their stories and how they crossed paths,” she said.

For Baker, the title sequence is about more than just the fight over the ERA.

“It wasn’t just yes ERA or no ERA, but there were women fighting for who they are in our culture,” he said. “All these other issues come up: LGBTQ issues and abortion and race and diversity, so we wanted to have this sense of many sides to the story. It still has this back-and-forth, but it’s not so much of a yes-no on the ERA.”

The political issues that “Mrs. America” explores, he said, are still being debated today.

“We’re still talking about equal pay and women’s rights and diversity and equality and abortion and all that stuff,” he said. “It’s not a time capsule piece.”