Recent digital ads run by campaigns on Meta’s platforms. Credit: Biden and Trump campaigns

As social media sites change their rules of engagement, organizations are rewriting their digital strategies on the fly. At least in politics, though, the two leading 2024 presidential contenders have settled on their approaches ahead of a potential rematch, and the outcome could determine how campaigns engage online for years to come.

Welcome to a new era of social media where influencers deinfluence, verification is paid, and campaigns no longer rely on Facebook like they used to. President Joe Biden’s campaign-in-waiting plans to outsource some content production and distribution to influencers in hopes of reaching wide audiences while former President Donald Trump’s campaign is investing in alternative, conservative-owned social networks in an attempt to be uncancelable. Both are supplementing declining returns on traditional social networks.