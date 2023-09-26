Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Biden’s reaching Latino voters in English, Spanish, and Spanglish

This environmental campaign uses parody to criticize consumer brands

Since looking at these rare presidential artifacts from Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, my beard started growing in more fully and I improved my deadlift by 10 lbs.

Scroll to the end to see: the cover of the first issue of Playboy (SFW).

Welcome to YELLO, a newsletter about politics, art, branding, and design. Was this email forwarded to you? Don’t just look at politics. See it. Subscribe here:

Biden’s reaching Latino voters in English, Spanish, and Spanglish

“The United States is back!” written in Spanish on the Biden campaign’s Spanish-language website. Credit: Biden campaign

President Joe Biden’s campaign and an allied super PAC are spending big and early with ads in English, Spanish, and a mix of both in an attempt to woo Latino voters he’ll need to win reelection.

The Spanish-language “La Diferencia” draws a distinction between Biden and Republicans, and it’s the Biden campaign’s third Spanish-language TV ad in three months. The spot began airing this week with seven-digit range ad buy, part of a $25 million spend to reach Black and Latino voters in swing states, the largest ad buy by a presidential campaign at this stage of the campaign cycle, according to CBS News, which first reported the ad.

Screenshots from the Biden campaign’s English-language ad “It’s Us” (left) and its Spanish-language ad Nostros” (right). Credit: Biden campaign

“Nosotros,” which is airing with both Spanish and English versions, argues Biden has cut unemployment and helped businesses grow, while an ad titled “For Us” is in “Spanglish.” A bilingual narrator hops between languages to say Biden doesn’t fight for “los ricos,” the rich, “he fights for us.” Online, Spanish- and Spanglish-language ads have so far been shown at least 1 million times this month on Google’s sites alone, according to the company’s ad library.

The early spending speaks to how important Latino voters are to Biden’s chances in 2024. A report from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative found Latino voters in 2020 supported Biden over former President Donald Trump by a margin of at least two-to-one in 12 of the 13 states they tracked, and Latino voters made the difference for Biden in key swing states.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in “La Diferencia,” a Spanish-language ad. Credit: Biden campaign

Support for Biden among Latino voters has softened, however. While they support him over Trump by 51% to 39%, Biden’s approval among Latinos is underwater at 43%, according to an NBC News poll released Monday.

Biden’s spending is bolstered by the super PAC associated with Future Forward USA Action. The group will spend more than $1 million on its first ads targeting Latino voters this cycle, about Biden’s bipartisan record in English and Spanish, according to the Washington Post.

This environmental campaign uses parody to criticize consumer brands

From left to right: “Poison Bottles” by Abby Edwards, “Micro Plastics” by Sarah Epperson, and “McDeforestation” by Toben Dilworth. Credit: Amplifier Art

As world leaders gathered in New York City last week for the United Nations General Assembly, demonstrators at the March to End Fossil Fuels protested with help from art parodying consumer brand ads.

The nonprofit art lab Amplifier partnered with the #UNFKEarth campaign to supply artwork that was seen at the demonstration estimated to have been attended by more than 75,000 people. Artists responded to the groups’ global call for parody art with more than 400 poster designs, and 50 artists will win $1,000 each in prizes to be decided by a group of guest curators.

From left to right: “Tooooooooxic” by Sylvia Reilly, “COKE” by Jamie Story, and “(tab)load: The Sun” by Elijah McKenzie-Jackson. Credit: Amplifier Art

In its creative brief, the groups said the focus on advertising, logos, and product packaging was “because consumer brands are more sensitive to pressure than non consumer brands and are responsible for some of the largest environmental impacts.” You can view all the posters here.

While consumer brands certainly do respond to pressure over environmental impacts, Lego shows how sometimes cleaning up your act is easier said than done. The Danish toymaker announced Monday it’s not moving forward with a plan to make its blocks out of recycled bottles instead of oil-based plastic and will seek new alternatives because it found the materials it tested didn’t reduce its carbon emissions.

Since looking at these rare presidential artifacts from Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, my beard started growing in more fully and I improved my deadlift by 10 lbs.

Abraham Lincoln signed first edition of the Lincoln-Douglas debates (left) and a pair of tickets to Ford’s Theater for April 14, 1865 (right). Credit: RR Auction

A first edition of the Lincoln-Douglas Debates signed by Abraham Lincoln himself and a pair of tickets to Ford’s Theater the night he was assassinated were among the artifacts that were up for auction in a recent sale of historic rarities.

The book of transcripts of Lincoln’s debates with Sen. Stephen A. Douglas during their 1958 U.S. Senate campaign in Illinois was signed by Lincoln to a Springfield attorney who studied law under him, according to RR Auctions, which sold the book for $593,750. Lincoln famously lost that race but went on to win the presidential election two years later. The debate book, released months before he became the Republican Party’s second-ever presidential nominee, was a bestseller, with more than 30,000 copies printed.

The two tickets to Ford’s Theatre for an April 14, 1865, showing off “Our American Cousin” were for seats across from Lincoln’s box and they sold for $262,500. A check Lincoln signed to a White House valet sold for $100,000 (the check was made out for $5, which is funny, because that’s literally the last place I saw him).

An 1871 document signed by Ulysses S. Grant to end KKK violence (top left), a 1904 document signed by Teddy Roosevelt insuring the construction of the Panama Canal (top center), Gene Cernan’s Apollo 17 flown lunar surface-used cuff checklist (top right), Playboy No. 1 (bottom left), and an Andy Warhol signed exhibition poster from his show at London's Tate Gallery from February 17 to March 28, 1971 (bottom right). Credit: RR Auction.

The Remarkable Rarities sale, which ended Saturday, featured other presidential relics, like a 1871 document signed by Ulysses S. Grant to end KKK violence, a 1904 document signed by Teddy Roosevelt insuring the construction of the Panama Canal, and books and letters signed by John Adams.

The sale also included plenty of non-presidential items. My favorites are a wooden gavel used during impeachment hearings into Richard Nixon from then-House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Peter Rodino (D-N.J.), Gene Cernan’s Apollo 17 flown lunar surface-used cuff checklist, and a letter of condolence following the death of Albert Einstein from J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Marilyn Monroe showed up twice in the sale: on the cover of Playboy’s 1953 inaugural issue, which sold for $16,250, and in “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” Andy Warhol’s silkscreened portrait of her, which appears on a signed poster for Warhol’s 1971 exhibition at London’s Tate Gallery. The poster sold for $11,250.

Have you seen this?

The face of Hawaiian Airlines has died. A 1974 photo of Leinaala Teruya Drummond posing in front of the tail wing of Hawaiian Airlines plane “helped further popularize what is now an internationally recognized symbol of our warm and welcoming Hawaiian hospitality,” the company said. She died last week at the age of 77. [Los Angeles Times]

Hawaiian Airlines’ logo (left) and Leinaala Teruya Drummond in a photo from the Miss Hawaii Organization (right).

Move over Dark Brandon, this group wants to make Joe Cool a new meme. ProgressNow is betting that improving Biden’s online presence — through memes, videos and other social media images — will help win over voters. [Politico]

Tech firms roll back misinformation curbs ahead of 2024 polls. As a global election season widely expected to be mired in misinformation and falsehoods fast approaches, the big U.S.-based tech platforms are walking back policies meant to curb them, stoking alarm. [AFP]

C-SPAN advertises branded hoodie after Senate adjusts dress code. This is the perfect time to order your C-SPAN hoodie. [The Hill]

🔒 YELLO subscriber exclusive:

History of political design

Jack Once More in ‘64 button (1963). These buttons were produced in the fall of 1963 before John F. Kennedy was assassinated. They were never distributed and many are assumed to have been discarded, according to Heritage Auctions. “I Want Jack Back” buttons were also made in anticipation of a JFK reelection campaign.

yellopolitics A post shared by @yellopolitics

Thanks for reading! ⭐📨

Like what you see? Subscribe for more: