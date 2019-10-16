Breaking down Speaker Pelosi's new Twitter header photo

President Trump met with lawmakers Wednesday in the White House to discuss Turkey’s invasion of Syria following his decision to pull U.S. troops from the area. The meeting came after the House voted 354-60 in favor of a resolution condemning the withdrawal, saying it was “beneficial to adversaries of the United States government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia.” Things got heated.

Pelosi told the press after the meeting Trump had a “meltdown” and that she believed he was “shaken” by the bipartisan resolution, which 129 House Republicans backed.

Trump hit back later in the day with a tweet accusing Pelosi of being the one who had a meltdown, calling her “Nervous Nancy” with a photo taken during the meeting by chief White House photographer Shealah Craighead.

About 30 minutes later, @SpeakerPelosi made the image her Twitter header photo. The photo even made the cover of the Wall Street Journal.

Trump tweeted out two other photos from the meeting and they’re the only photos the White House has released of the meeting on its Flickr account.

Here’s a breakdown of the now-iconic photo.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi doesn’t seem nervous in the photo; she’s literally standing up to the president, which is what supporters love about it. It’s been added to the Pelosi shade canon, alongside her SOTU clap and orange coat moment.

Like climate activist Greta Thunberg — who made her Twitter bio, “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” after Trump’s sarcastic tweet about her — @SpeakerPelosi turned Trump’s attempted diss into a badge of honor.

When asked what she was saying at the moment the photo was taken, Pelosi said, “I think I was excusing myself from the room,” according to Politico’s Sarah Ferris.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D-N.Y.)

I’m getting strong she-had-to-do-it-to-him vibes from Schumer.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)

His face is obscured by Pelosi’s hand, but from what we can see, it doesn’t seem Menendez is surprised.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.)

Engel’s like, “aight, here we go.”

Assistant to the President and Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland

He’s the furthest from the camera and the hardest to see, but Ueland looks like his eyes are either closed or looking down.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley

Does not look like he wants to be here at this moment.

President Trump

Trump’s reaction to being pointed at is reminiscent of the meme of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong yelling at a confused cat. Which is maybe what Team Trump liked about it? That’s how it’s playing over at the quarantined subreddit r/The_Donald.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Just keep your eyes dead ahead. This shall pass.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

McCarthy looks either disappointed or mid-blink.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin looks slightly shocked?

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)

McCaul looks like he’s giving his Jim from “The Office” look to a camera out of the panel.

Benjamin Franklin

And as the only face in the photo that doesn’t change, Ben looks very frustrated.