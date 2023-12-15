Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Culture and geography affect our view of fonts, report finds

Is Trump’s meme team just volunteers or are they an online ad agency?

The federal government just released a report about the potential financial risks of artificial intelligence for the first time

Scroll to the end to see: why you should always print on both sides of your campaign signs.

Graphic from “Typography Matters.” Credit: Monotype

What makes a typeface trustworthy? What about a font makes it seem innovative or unique to some people but not others?