Did NYC fix its subway map design dilemma?
New York City could be getting a new subway map based on a 1970s classic
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is testing out a new design (above) inspired by famed Italian designer Massimo Vignelli’s modernist map used from 1972 to 1979 (below left), but with some tweaks.
The new map still has the same problem as Vignelli’s, with parts of the city heavily distorted to show how subway lines interact with each other. MTA’s fix is to post it next to a more geo-realistic map of the city overlaid with subway and bus lines to give riders a true-to-life comparison.
