MAGA, Inc., is taking aim at Nikki Haley

Shepard Fairey put out a poster for the Unmute Gaza campaign

Half of consumers will limit social media interactions in a year and companies will soon tout their lack of A.I., this report predicts

Screenshot from “New Generation.” Credit: Haley campaign

Former President Donald Trump remains the leading candidate in early primary and caucus state polling, but former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s bump in New Hampshire now has Trump’s allied super PAC playing defense.