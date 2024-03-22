Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

More than half a billion dollars has already been booked for political ads this fall

Heaven help us: spammers and scammers are polluting Facebook with A.I.-generated crab Jesus and engagement bait

How the designer behind the Olympic uniforms for Team France made them look French without looking like a flag

Scroll to the end to see: the new Dr. Martens that are so ugly they might be beautiful

