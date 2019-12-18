Here are 13 ways newspapers laid out impeachment news

President Trump was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It’s only the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached, so December 19, 2019 front pages are historical keepsakes (and considering the fact that print’s days are numbered, there probably aren’t many more of these keepsake papers left to print 😢).

I went through more than 100 papers across the country to see how they laid out the news and to look for trends. Here’s what I found.

One of the most popular photos used was the above photo of Trump taken on October 24 in the Oval Office by Associated Press photographer Alex Brandon. It was taken during the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing driver Roger Penske and the yellow drapes frame it nicely. Not a very flattering photo of Trump’s neck, though.

The most popular images by far, though, were photos from the House chamber. Some show Speaker Pelosi at the Speaker’s Rostrum, while others feature Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaking from the floor.

I’m sorry to everyone in Denver, Des Moines, and everywhere else that used one of these pics, but I hate it. I ask for history and you give me bureaucracy. I ask for drama and you give me drab. 😴

Another popular photo was the below photo of Trump at his rally Wednesday at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Mich., taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci. It’s fine, but it captures a calm Trump, while his actual rally comments and tweets were anything but.

Some newspapers opted for close-up photos of Speaker Pelosi either banging the gavel or reading off the votes to announce Trump had been impeached. These photos were especially popular in Pelosi’s home state of California.

What I like about choosing Pelosi over Trump for your A1 is while Trump gave us the same-old-same-old with his red tie, Pelosi dressed like she was attending a funeral, in a black suit with a brooch inspired by the House mace (you can read the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion critic Robin Givhan’s story on Pelosi’s impeachment wardrobe here).

Another photo of Pelosi that popped up a few times showed her in front of prop: an image of the flag that read “to the republic for which it stands” that she spoke next to while making opening remarks.

A number of papers used photos of Trump traveling to his rally. There were photos of him getting off Air Force One…

…and others of him leaving the White House. I like the pic with the Christmas lights, taken by Getty photographer Mark Wilson. Festive!

Protest was another popular front page theme. Some papers went with a USA Today photo by Jack Gruber of a single protester from Maryland in front of the U.S. capitol, and others went with protesters holding up giant “IMPEACH” letters in D.C. Shoutout to the papers that kept it local with photos of protests in their hometowns.

My favorite front pages were the ones that picked a photo that was more art than standard wire photo. This is a newspaper that people will keep forever, so give your readers something worth looking at!

One such photo was the below shot of Trump in front of blurred out red lights taken by Wilson, the Getty photographer.

This photo of Trump stepping on stage at his rally from Vucci, the AP photographer, really stood out. I love mid-action shots, and the composition of a vertical Trump in a horizontal photo is interesting.

Several papers in Connecticut went with this dramatic shot of Trump at his rally taken by photographer Brendan Smialowski. Love.

Smialowski also shot this pic of Trump positioned with the Presidential Seal behind him like a halo. Also love. Photo-as-editorial-illustration.

The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash., did an actual illustration of our three impeached presidents — Trump, Bill Clinton, and Andrew Johnson — while others gave the news a full-page treatment.

I like what the Register-Guard in Eugene, Ore., did with a photo of Pelosi in front of the American flag that went from above the fold to below, and the Albany Times Union took the word “IMPEACHED” in all caps and blasted it down the middle.