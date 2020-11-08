Here are 16 ways newspapers laid out Biden's victory

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has been elected the 46th president of the United States, and newspaper front pages across the country dated Sunday, November 8, 2020 are mementos of this historic election. I went through 351 American front pages available on the Newseum’s online front page gallery to spot visual trends, and a few things stood out.

About 47% of front pages contained some variant on the headline “Biden Wins” or “Biden Prevails,” while 11% of them included a reference to “Time to Heal,” a phrase Biden used during his victory speech. About 11% of front pages included a red-and-blue map of the U.S. showing state results.

One of the most popular photos on front pages was a photo of Biden pumping his fist in front of an American flag after giving his speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on election night taken by Angela Weiss for Getty Images (above).

Photos of Biden celebrating with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday night were also popular and made front pages in Harris’ home state of California, like the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

Harris also appeared in a photo with Biden taken back in March by John J. Kim for the Chicago Tribune that was seen on newspaper front pages in Illinois owned by the Tribune Publishing Company.

Solo photos of Biden that appeared on multiple newspaper front pages include this photo of a smiling, tieless Biden that was used in Gannett-owned newspapers throughout the South…

…this photo of Biden speaking with an orange glow behind him taken by Associated Press photographer Carolyn Kaster…

…this photo of Biden smiling in front of a flag taken by Drew Angerer for Getty Images used by string of newspapers in Connecticut owned by Hearst…

…and this photo also taken by Angerer used by newspapers owned by the Daveport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises.

Incoming first lady Jill Biden appeared on a number of front pages with her husband, including a photo of her wearing a midnight blue Oscar de la Renta dress at the victory rally Saturday night (below, top) and a photo of her in her powder pink coat that wowed the internet on election night.

The Biden campaign logo popped up a few times. The Victoria Advocate in Victoria, Texas, actually used the Biden primary logo in the headline to spell out “Biden Wins,” while the logo also appeared in photos in newspapers like the Spectrum Daily News in St. George, Utah, and the Winona Daily News in Winona, Minnesota.

Biden’s hometown paper, the News Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, went with a full front-page spread with the headline “Mr. President” and a quote from Biden’s victory speech: “This is the time to heal in America.”

A few other noteworthy front pages that stand out are the Santa Fe New Mexican, which went with a big Biden photo and “46,” and the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, which went local with stories about what the Biden victory means for its readers.

The Washington Post used a photo by their photographer Toni L. Sands and a graphic of Electoral College votes, while the New York Times used a photo of Harris and Biden fist bumping by their photographer Erin Schaff.

The Salt Lake Tribune brought out the bunting to frame the top of their front page with the amazing headline “New president, folks.” The photo, of a grinning Biden, was shot by Andrew Harnik for the Associated Press.