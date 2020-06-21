Here's a look at Black Lives Matter murals across the U.S.

Since Washington, D.C. painted “Black Lives Matter” across 16th St. on June 5, cities around the country followed with their own murals. It’s a public art movement unrivaled in recent street art history. Here’s a look at murals from around the U.S.:

Akron, Ohio

Asheville, North Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

jtype

#nikon Reflections of the new “Black Austin Matters” mural painted between 6th and 9th streets on Congress Avenue by artists and volunteers from the @austinjusticecoalition and @capitolviewarts

Baltimore, Maryland

Birmingham, Alabama

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Brooklyn, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

maleekloyd

•

•

@cltiscreative @cltgov @blkmrktclt @brand_the_moth @cltstories @cltshooters @charlottemag @charlottesgotalot @charlotteagenda #blacklivesmatter | An amazing group of artists came together to paint a block-wide mural in the center of uptown Charlotte. Each artist was assigned a letter over the weekend and quickly sketched up their own piece of the puzzle. They put a lot of work into their art today, so swipe to see each artist and go follow and support them. | If you’d like to reshare, please credit me 📸 @maleekloyd ✌🏽

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

Eugene, Oregon

Flint, Michigan

Florissant, Missouri

*this mural was painted over by the city’s street department, Florissant Police Department officer Steve Michael told BuzzFeed News, because “it is illegal to paint the roadway” and it “has absolutely nothing to do with the message.”

Fresno, California

Hollywood, California

Jackson, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Madison, Wisconsin

Martinez, California

This mural in front of the Contra Costa District Attorney's office was vandalized by a couple who were later charged with a hate crime.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

leshon_lee Witnessing the events unfold in the Twin cities over the past two weeks has been eye opening. From tragedy to the beautiful coming together of our communities. The fight for equality is never over, we will continue to bring our community closer. I’m so proud of all of my friends and family that stepped up to the plate and showed up. It’s beautiful to see the outpour of support in our twin cities.

Mobile, Alabama

New York, New York

This mural was painted on Fifth Ave. just outside Trump Tower.

Oakland, California

endeavors_oakland Aaayyyyyyyyy!!!!! You cant spell community without UNITY. Thank you to everyone that helped make this a reality. Please tap on the link in the bio. Let's take care of the artists that were out here late last night putting in the work! When we move as one, everything is possible.

Oark Park, Illinois

This mural was vandalized to say “All Lives Matter.”

Park City, Utah

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Subscribe to Yello for the latest news on the culture, branding, and visual rhetoric of politics, delivered each week:

Sacramento, California

St. Louis, Missouri

St. Petersburg, Florida

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

San Jose, California

Seattle, Washington

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Staten Island, New York

Stockton, California

Tucson, Arizona

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Update: This post has been updated with additional murals.