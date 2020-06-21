Here's a look at Black Lives Matter murals across the U.S.
|Jun 21
| 2
Since Washington, D.C. painted “Black Lives Matter” across 16th St. on June 5, cities around the country followed with their own murals. It’s a public art movement unrivaled in recent street art history. Here’s a look at murals from around the U.S.:
Akron, Ohio
Asheville, North Carolina
Atlanta, Georgia
Austin, Texas
#nikon
Baltimore, Maryland
Birmingham, Alabama
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Brooklyn, New York
Charlotte, North Carolina
•
•
@cltiscreative @cltgov @blkmrktclt @brand_the_moth @cltstories @cltshooters @charlottemag @charlottesgotalot @charlotteagenda
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio
Denver, Colorado
Eugene, Oregon
Flint, Michigan
Florissant, Missouri
*this mural was painted over by the city’s street department, Florissant Police Department officer Steve Michael told BuzzFeed News, because “it is illegal to paint the roadway” and it “has absolutely nothing to do with the message.”
Fresno, California
Hollywood, California
Jackson, Michigan
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Madison, Wisconsin
Martinez, California
This mural in front of the Contra Costa District Attorney's office was vandalized by a couple who were later charged with a hate crime.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Mobile, Alabama
New York, New York
This mural was painted on Fifth Ave. just outside Trump Tower.
Oakland, California
Oark Park, Illinois
This mural was vandalized to say “All Lives Matter.”
Park City, Utah
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Raleigh, North Carolina
Subscribe to Yello for the latest news on the culture, branding, and visual rhetoric of politics, delivered each week:
Sacramento, California
St. Louis, Missouri
St. Petersburg, Florida
San Diego, California
San Francisco, California
San Jose, California
Seattle, Washington
Spartanburg, South Carolina
Staten Island, New York
Stockton, California
Tucson, Arizona
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Update: This post has been updated with additional murals.
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.