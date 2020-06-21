Here's a look at Black Lives Matter murals across the U.S.

Jun 21

Since Washington, D.C. painted “Black Lives Matter” across 16th St. on June 5, cities around the country followed with their own murals. It’s a public art movement unrivaled in recent street art history. Here’s a look at murals from around the U.S.:

Akron, Ohio

clevelanddotcom @clevelanddotcom
Artists and activists in Akron painted a mural that spells out “Black Lives Matter” on a stretch of Howard Street, near the intersection where 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford was fatally shot Sunday while running errands with her grandmother.

June 18th 2020

Asheville, North Carolina

Brian Gordon @BrianSamuel92
Would be curious to see if a "Black Lives Matter" mural would be allowed to stay. Asheville protesters paint ‘Defund the Police’ on downtown street, city works to remove itA group of protesters painted the words “Defund the Police” in downtown Asheville. Counter protesters tried to cover it up.citizen-times.com

June 22nd 2020

Atlanta, Georgia

WSB Radio @wsbradio
At some point on the morning of Juneteenth, a 'Black Lives Matter' street mural appeared on the Atlanta BeltLine in bold yellow block letters. bit.ly/30YdOlR

June 19th 2020

Austin, Texas

jtype
Reflections of the new “Black Austin Matters” mural painted between 6th and 9th streets on Congress Avenue by artists and volunteers from the @austinjusticecoalition and @capitolviewarts
#nikon
June 17, 2020

Baltimore, Maryland

The Baltimore Sun @baltimoresun
Two siblings' love of chalk took their block's plan to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in a new direction. bit.ly/3hq22pW

June 12th 2020

WJZ | CBS Baltimore @wjz
A new Black Lives Matter mural was painted overnight along Linwood Avenue in Patterson Park in Baltimore. cbsloc.al/3hQAlXJ

June 22nd 2020

Birmingham, Alabama

blmstreetart
#blm #birminghamalabama #railroadpark #blmmovement
June 20, 2020

Bridgeport, Connecticut

BiggDipperMill 💫 @StarrWith2RR
BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 BRIDGEPORT CT ❤️

June 21st 2020

Brooklyn, New York

john minchillo @johnminchillo
A giant “BLACK LIVES MATTER” sign is painted in orange on Fulton Street, Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Monday, @NYCMayor announced the section bearing the 375-ft mural will become a summer pedestrian walkway. 📸/me #BLM #Brooklyn @AP

June 16th 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina

maleekloyd
#blacklivesmatter | An amazing group of artists came together to paint a block-wide mural in the center of uptown Charlotte. Each artist was assigned a letter over the weekend and quickly sketched up their own piece of the puzzle. They put a lot of work into their art today, so swipe to see each artist and go follow and support them. | If you’d like to reshare, please credit me 📸@maleekloyd ✌🏽


@cltiscreative @cltgov @blkmrktclt @brand_the_moth @cltstories @cltshooters @charlottemag @charlottesgotalot @charlotteagenda
June 10, 2020

Cincinnati, Ohio

thatsbenwright
✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾
June 19, 2020

Cleveland, Ohio

CLEtraveler @CLEtraveler
Follow up on the first Cleveland Black Lives Matter mural: It's done! Pretty amazing to watch this take shape. I'm told this isn't the only one planned. Here's what the final mural on E 93rd looks like. #Cleveland #clevelandart

June 20th 2020

Denver, Colorado

Chris Hansen @CHansen9NEWS
Completed Black Lives Matter mural on Broadway between #Colfax and 14th. #9NEWS #Denver

June 12th 2020

Eugene, Oregon

Chris Pietsch @ChrisPietsch
Shawn Goddard with Eugene BIPOC Art Collective stands in the middle of a Black Lives Matter mural he and 20 other artists created on East 8th Avenue in Eugene for Juneteenth. @registerguard will be updating events throughout the day. registerguard.com #BlackLivesMatter

June 19th 2020

Flint, Michigan

complex
Downtown Flint, Michigan #BlackLivesMattter [via ‪@E_Woodyard‬]
June 16, 2020

Florissant, Missouri

Search4Swag @search4swag

June 20th 2020

*this mural was painted over by the city’s street department, Florissant Police Department officer Steve Michael told BuzzFeed News, because “it is illegal to paint the roadway” and it “has absolutely nothing to do with the message.”

Fresno, California

tonetone ⚢ @toneeee2
559 really showed out

June 19th 2020

Hollywood, California

shafik
UNITY
June 14, 2020

Jackson, Michigan

Jennifer Gallagher @jengallagher12
High St., Jackson, Michigan #BlackLivesMatter #Solidarity #PeaceAndLove ❤️

June 14th 2020

Kalamazoo, Michigan

uofmkid454 @uofmkid454
‘You can’t erase us:' Watch the Black Lives Matter mural come together in Kalamazoo mlive.com/news/kalamazoo…

June 20th 2020

Madison, Wisconsin

Freedom, Inc. @AboutFreedomInc
A message to the City of Madison: #DefundPolice and invest in community. #FreeEmAll #CommunityControl #AllPowerToThePeople

June 9th 2020

Martinez, California

Cheryl Hurd @hurd_hurd
People standing watch over Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez story at 11 ⁦@nbcbayarea

July 8th 2020

This mural in front of the Contra Costa District Attorney's office was vandalized by a couple who were later charged with a hate crime.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Aaron Maybin @Aaron_Maybin
Aerial view of a Black Lives Matter street mural in Milwaukee. Drone pictures from Willie LaMar.

June 19th 2020

Minneapolis, Minnesota

leshon_lee
Witnessing the events unfold in the Twin cities over the past two weeks has been eye opening. From tragedy to the beautiful coming together of our communities. The fight for equality is never over, we will continue to bring our community closer. I’m so proud of all of my friends and family that stepped up to the plate and showed up. It’s beautiful to see the outpour of support in our twin cities.
June 4, 2020

Mobile, Alabama

NBC 15 News @mynbc15
People came together Sunday in Downtown Mobile to draw the words "Black Lives Matter" on Conti Street. The words stretch from Claiborne to Jackson street. More Info: bit.ly/3eteBPK (Photo from Roland Foster, Jr.)

June 21st 2020

New York, New York

ABC News @ABC
📸 Outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City, a new mural reading "BLACK LIVES MATTER" was painted in large, yellow letters, as similar murals have been painted in other cities. abcn.ws/3fjsxfn

July 10th 2020

This mural was painted on Fifth Ave. just outside Trump Tower.

Oakland, California

endeavors_oakland
Aaayyyyyyyyy!!!!! You cant spell community without UNITY. Thank you to everyone that helped make this a reality. Please tap on the link in the bio. Let's take care of the artists that were out here late last night putting in the work! When we move as one, everything is possible.
June 8, 2020

Oark Park, Illinois

Anthony V. Clark @anthonyvclark20
So in Oak Park, IL, some racist coward defaced Black Lives Matter Mural, to say All Lives Matter. But is anyone really surprised? For all pandering communities & business are engaging in, until we are ready to risk & sacrifice, to work to change policy & systems, this is it

July 8th 2020

This mural was vandalized to say “All Lives Matter.”

Park City, Utah

Ashley @AshleySWeitz
Completed murals on Main Street in Park City, Utah read "Solidarity," "Peace, Unity, Love," "Justicia Para Todos!" and "Black Lives Matter" 📸 @pcscarts

July 6th 2020

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cucci Wally 🏴 @Chelsie___
All lives will not matter until Black lives do. 📍Pittsburgh, PA

June 11th 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina

victorlytvinenko
June 7, 2020

Sacramento, California

Nick Miller @NickMiller510
Black Lives Matter painted on Capitol Mall in Sacramento

June 6th 2020

St. Louis, Missouri

Sophie “a Jewish” Hurwitz @sophiehurwitz
St. Louis said we see your big letters on the road thing, and we’re gonna level it up a bit:

June 20th 2020

St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, FL @StPeteFL
Today, City of St. Petersburg and the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum came together to celebrate Juneteenth — recognizing this date in history when the last slaves were notified of their freedom — and unveiled the beautiful street mural declaring Black Lives Matter.

June 19th 2020

San Diego, California

UC San Diego @UCSanDiego
California celebrates #Juneteenth as a day to reflect on the significant role that African Americans have played in the history of the U.S. & how they have enriched society through their commitment to promoting unity & equality. @UcsdVis Black Lives Matter mural by @3BCollective

June 19th 2020

San Francisco, California

Kevin Smokler 🌊 🇺🇸 @Weegee
San Francisco now has its own multi-block Black Lives Matter mural, ya'll... bit.ly/3d5uhHb

June 17th 2020

San Jose, California

Black Lives Matter San Jose @blmsanjose
Some photos from yesterday’s #BlackLivesMatter mural in San Jose

July 5th 2020

Seattle, Washington

𝔐𝔦𝔤𝔲𝔢𝔩 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔩𝔩 𝔛 @asoulwidavision
#Seattle looking brighter. We making the difference ❤️ (Mural in Pine St. Seattle) #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER #BlackLivesMatter #Washington #BLM #BlackLivesMattters

June 12th 2020

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jed Dearybury @mrdearybury
Waking up in town with a Black Lives Matter mural has brought me hope that I haven’t felt in years. If my small Southern town (Spartanburg, SC) can get it, surely you can too. We can’t say all lives matter until we mean it. Til then, Black Lives Matter. #TeachSC

June 21st 2020

Staten Island, New York

Tetyana Saucedo @mitetyana
View Staten Island’s massive Black Lives Matter street mural from above, via ⁦@siadvanceView Staten Island’s massive Black Lives Matter street mural from aboveAerial footage shows the bright yellow lettering on Richmond Terrence.silive.com

June 23rd 2020

Stockton, California

José🎬🐍 @JivenchyFilmzz
Black lives matter mural in Stockton, CA ✊🏽✊🏾 #StocktonCA #BLM #VictoryPark

June 19th 2020

Tucson, Arizona

BG Boyd @bgboydphoto
#BlackLivesMatter #mural in downtown #Tucson. #blm

June 27th 2020

Tulsa, Oklahoma

_jay_jizzle_
June 20, 2020

Update: This post has been updated with additional murals.

