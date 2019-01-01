Here's the painting Beto O'Rourke said inspires his belief that Trump should be impeached

When former Rep. Beto O’Rourke was asked during the Democratic debate if as president he would address potential crimes committed by President Trump as outlined in the Mueller Report, he mentioned a painting.

“General George Washington Resigning His Commission,” by artist John Trumbull, is on display in the Capitol Rotunda. It shows Washington resigning as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army in 1783.

O’Rourke called the painting “one of the most powerful pieces of art in the United States Capitol” for depicting Washington giving up power. He compared the precedent Washington set by “submitting to the rule of law and the will of people” to the precedent lawmakers could set in how they respond to Trump.

“If we set another precedent now that a candidate who invited the participation of a foreign power, a president who sought to obstruct the investigation into the invasion of our democracy, if we allow him to get away with this with complete impunity, then we will have set a new standard, and that is that some people, because of the position of power and public trust that they hold, are above the law,” O’Rourke said.

Trumbull’s painting shows Washington returning his commission while standing in front of an empty chair with a cloak, meant to symbolize a throne, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

The piece was created as part of a four-painting commission Trumbull completed for Congress to depict major events in America’s founding. He also painted the well-known “Declaration of Independence” (below); “Surrender of General Burgoyne,” commemorating American victory in the Battles of Saratoga, a turning point in the revolution; and “Surrender of Lord Cornwallis,” showing the British surrender at the Battle of Yorktown. All four are displayed in the Rotunda.

“General George Washington Resigning His Commission” and “Declaration of Independence” have mirrored compositions. Each is set in a legislature and depicts papers being submitted, by Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively. The pieces balance one another, per the Architect of the Capitol.