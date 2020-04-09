Here's what coronavirus PSAs look like around the world

Designers across the globe have jumped into action this year to create public service announcements related to the coronavirus crisis. From imaginative posters suitable for framing to more utilitarian visual guides for best practices, the mission of this visual communication is the same no matter the language: encouraging people to wash their hands, cover their coughs, and stay home.

This article will be a living document, updated with new images to show how designers around the world are responding to an unprecedented public health crisis. If you see more examples, please tag or DM me on Twitter or Instagram, or reach me at hunter@yellozine.com.

United States

Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a visual style guide for its COVID-19 resources that uses a color palette with turquoise and orange as well as a coronavirus illustration made by CDC’s medical illustrators. You can read more about the CDC’s COVID-19 response branding in the April 7 issue of the Yello newsletter.

Credit: CDC

The CDC also has general posters about the importance of hand washing, including one that pays homage to British World War II-era “Keep Calm and Carry On” posters.

Oregon

Credit: Stay Home, Save Lives

Oregon’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” campaign doesn’t mince words. Black all-caps lettering against a yellow background is used to spell out messages like “Don’t Accidentally Kill Someone.” The campaign was produced as part of a public-private partnership between the Oregon Health Authority and ad agency Wieden+Kennedy.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health released an ad that used mouse traps and ping pong balls to illustrate the importance of physical distancing.

Viral Art Project

Credit: Ida Woldemichael, Ben Ostrower, Jacob Rosenburg, Christian Rincon/Viral Art Project

The Viral Art Project is an online gallery of downloadable posters launched by Wide Eye, Throughline Collaborative, the Soze Foundation, and artist Mark Kelner. Some of the posters pay tribute to historical wartime posters.

Credit: Mark Goldwell, Chelsea Goldwell, David Hadley, Camilo Caffi/Viral Art Project

The project has an open call for submissions and suggests posters take on topics around not just public health, but supporting health workers, tolerance, valuing human life over capital, caring for one another, and mental health. The project links to a GoFundMe for artists and activists whose work has been impacted by the pandemic.

Louisiana

Credit: @LamarOOH/Twitter

Louisiana-based outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising is using its billboards to share a message from the state government to stay home.

Baltimore, Maryland

Credit: Baltimore City of Health Department/Facebook

The Baltimore City Health Department uses yellow and orange in its social graphics, including one that illustrates the dangers of asymptomatic people unwittingly spreading the disease, and another that uses Beyoncé lyrics.

Leon County, Florida

Credit: @LeonCounty/Twitter

Because of course. Leon County, Florida, posted a social graphic encouraging physical distancing of one alligator apart.

Mexico

Credit: Government of Mexico

Mexico has created a number of cartoon ads, including some that star a super hero character named Susana Distancia.

Canada

Credit: @GovCanHealth/@GouvCanSante/Twitter

Canada produces its materials in English and French, like these “Stay home. Save lives.” graphics.

Credit: @GovCanHealth/Twitter

Many of their graphics feature a blue illustration of the coronavirus in the top corner.

Yukon

Credit: @HHSYukon/Twitter

The Canadian territory of Yukon used caribou and huskies to demonstrate physical distancing.

France

Credit: @emmanuelmacron/Instagram

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office has gone with bold red, white, and blue typographic messages like “sauvez des vies restez chez vous,” or “save lives stay at home,” and “merci” for those working during the crisis.

Japan

Credit: Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare

Japanese posters instruct people to avoid the “three Cs”: 1. Closed spaces with poor ventilation, 2. Crowded places with many people nearby, and 3. Close-contact settings such as close-range conversations, according to English versions of their posters.

Australia

Credit: Australian Government Department of Health

The Australian government uses green in posters with information for travelers coming from China.

Credit: @healthgovau/Twitter

The majority of their graphics, however, use bright colors and outline illustrations.

Guatemala

Credit: @GuatemalaGob/Twitter

Among the Guatemalan government’s social posts are graphics with typography that references Netflix and Star Wars to encourage people to “quédate en casa,” or stay at home.

Ethiopia

Credit: @FMoHealth/Twitter

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health uses a warning sign with an exclamation point covered in yellow coronavirus icons.

United Kingdom

Credit: UK Prime Minister/Facebook

Some of the messaging in the United Kingdom focuses on the why behind staying home: to protect the NHS — or National Health Services, the country’s public healthcare system — and save lives.

Credit: @NHSuk/Twitter

The NHS also has an “Every Mind Matters” campaign that focuses on mental health and uses a yellow brain logo.