Ahead of next year’s U.S. Senate races, incumbents and U.S. House members running for a new job are updating their campaign logos. They’re not necessarily all upgrades.

Republican strategist Eric Wilson called it the “bore-ification” of campaign logos after Pundit Analytics, a political data firm, noticed the trend of bland rebrands in campaign email fundraising. “There’s no thought put into it really,” he said, suggesting it’s “a signal that campaigns don’t take branding that seriously and they just need a logo to fill the space and get the job done.” What say you?

Here’s how eight 2024 campaigns have updated their logos for next year’s election:

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.)

Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-Calif) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

The Orange County Democrat became the first candidate to announce she would run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat earlier this year. Porter’s campaign barely updated her blue, turquoise, and orange congressional logo for her new run.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

Schiff, a former Intelligence Committee chair who’s also running for Feinstein’s seat, was the rare male candidate to use a logo with his first name as a congressional candidate (usually female candidates use their first names). His “Adam.” logo is out, and a new tall, sans-serif “Adam Schiff for Senate” logo is in.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. Barbara Lee’s (D-Calif.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

In February, Lee became the third California Democrat to announce she’s running for Senate. Lee represents a Bay Area district in the U.S. House, and her new campaign logo keeps the green and yellow color palette and “Barbara Lee speaks for me” slogan from her House run, but changed everything else.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-Mich.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

Slotkin served as a CIA Middle East analyst before she went on to win a district won by former President Donald Trump in 2018. Now running to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who’s retiring from the Senate, Slotkin’s campaign ditched her eagle logo for a standard statewide-style campaign logo showing a Michigan map.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

Rep. Jim Banks’ (R-Ind.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

Banks’ campaign only changed “For Congress” to “For Senate” for his logo in the race to replace Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who’s running for Indiana governor. Banks avoided a potentially competitive primary after former Gov. Mitch Daniels announced he would not run for Senate, and no other Republicans have entered the race.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-Va.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

Kaine announced in January he will seek a third term, giving Democrats some good news in a state won in 2021 by a Republican for governor. Kaine’s campaign only updated the year in his logo.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-N.Y.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

Kirsten ♥ NY.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) previous (left) and current (right) campaign logos.

Warren’s reelection campaign has updated the “Warren Democrats” logo used in her 2022 efforts campaigning for Democrats in the midterms. Her 2024 “Warren for Senate” logo comes with a new aquamarine blue added to the color palette, in addition to the continued use of Liberty Green.

