“Made in U.S.A.” logo from FTC announcement on charges against Lithionics Battery LLC. Credit: FTC

Companies protect their brands by defending things like patents and trademarks. This year, Nike sued Lululemon, accusing the company of infringing on its textile patents, as well as Japanese streetwear brand Bape, over shoe designs. Both dispute Nike’s claims, but it’s a sign of how seriously the company takes its brand.

Countries sometimes do something similar.

Rather than protect sneaker silhouettes or footwear knitting patents, countries pass laws regulating country-of-origin labeling. It’s what happened last week with Toblerone, the Swiss chocolate brand that’s moving some production out of Switzerland to Slovakia. Because of a 2017 Swiss marketing law, the brand now has to drop the Matterhorn mountain and references to “Switzerland” and “Swiss” from its packaging because it will no longer be Swiss enough.

Other countries have their own advertising laws, from the recently updated standards governing “Made in U.S.A.” labeling to French rules around calling sparkling wine “champagne.” Here’s how they play out around the world: