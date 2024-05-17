Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

How Trump is staging his criminal case

K, so what will the debates look like now the Commission on Presidential Debates isn’t hosting?

“Weak and gay”? Bless her heart, this Missouri secretary of state candidate’s ad is pure camp

Scroll to the end to see: which country musician Levi’s got for its rodeo-inspired Pride collection 🤠

Former President Donald Trump speaking outside a Manhattan courthouse. Credit: C-SPAN

If any presidential candidate running this year knows the value of casting the right extras, it’s former President Donald Trump, who produced a reality show before entering politics.