Credit: Terria Clay for @metcostumeinstitute /Instagram

New York City is hands down the biggest American city in art. A new study found 36% of all art exhibitions in the U.S. held between 2017 and 2021 were held in New York, more than any other U.S. city.

That’s according to a new report on the role of cities in the U.S. art ecosystem from UBS. The report found New York at the top of the list, followed by Los Angeles with 8%; San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago with 4%; Dallas, Houston, and Philadelphia with 2%; and Boston with 1%. All remaining cities made up 39%.

Credit: UBS

New York City also leads in share of commercial galleries (37%) and non-profit institutions (16%). Where New York sometimes falls short of other U.S. cities, though, is representation.

Chicago beats out New York when it comes to having a higher share of female artists in commercial galleries, and Chicago and Los Angeles are both ahead of New York for showing emerging artists, or lower-profile artists with a limited number of exhibitions.

While New York benefits from being a hub for creatives, its status as America’s No. 1 art city has a lot to do with its high concentration of wealth.

“Apart from hosting the biggest international sales, it is also a center of high net worth wealth and has the largest population of millionaires and billionaires globally, which help to support a range of commercial galleries in the city,” economist Dr. Clare McAndrew wrote in the report.

