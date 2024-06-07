Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Kamala Harris isn’t just asking for money, she’s telling you why

Trump, who likes early voting now, launched an early voting initiative called “Swamp the Vote”

Why Biden looked to Reagan for his trip to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Screenshot of Vice President Kamala Harris in the fundraising ad “KDH Early DTC.” Credit: Biden Victory Fund

Politicians are always asking for your money. In a new fundraising ad, Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t just ask, she tells viewers why and why now.