“The MetaRose” NFT (2022). Credit: melaniatrump.com

May is National Foster Care Month, and former first lady Melania Trump is using her latest NFTs to raise money for her foster care initiative.

Her new NFT, “The MetaRose,” is an animation of blue diamonds that assemble into a flower, and it’s based on photos Trump took herself, according to her website. Each sells for $150, and 3,000 have been minted, with proceeds going to Fostering the Future, the former FLOTUS’ post-White House Be Best foster care initiative.

Trump also co-authored an op-ed calling on the U.S. to support foster care published on foxnews.com last week with Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.).

“Foster care protects children, strengthens families, and builds a better future for our nation’s youth,” Trump and Walorski wrote. “We must work together to build a framework for long-term economic stability and success—including for older foster youth and those aging out of the foster care system.”

In the piece, they also called on Congress to improve the child welfare programs set to expire this year.

In other Melania NFT news, the former first lady’s secondary NFT platform, usamemorabilia.com, launched its second collection last month for Earth Day. The National Parks NFT Collection featured eight rotating animations of National Parks, including Arches, Denali, and Grand Teton. About 99% of the collection remains unsold.

