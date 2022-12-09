Share

Michelle Obama launches her new book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” at Warner Theater in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

Former first lady Michelle Obama is in her The Light We Carry era, and she brought looks.

Obama has become more adventurous with style since her husband left office — who could forget the glittering yellow Balenciaga boots of her Becoming Tour, or this look, which I would describe as ABBA-core) — but her promotional tour for her latest book, “The Light We Carry,” is another level.

There was a Canadian tuxedo in D.C. (above) and black biker jacket with matching flared pants one night in Atlanta (below). For Atlanta night two, she wore a teal, orange, white, and black color-blocked Fila windbreaker. Very ‘90s.

meredithkoop A post shared by Mere ( @meredithkoop )

“It’s been wonderful to watch her become more and more herself to the public,” Obama’s longtime stylist Meredith Koop told Vogue. Koop — who’s worked with the former first lady since 2010 — said Obama’s look has evolved to be more comfortable. She said there was an emphasis for this tour on wearing colorful and sparkly clothing as a nod to “light” in the book’s title. And people notice; “I love the sparkles,” Stephen Colbert said, commenting on her gold top during her appearance on “The Late Show” in November.

Credit: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Obama’s outfits are often monochromatic, like the solid burgundy Stella McCartney jumpsuit she wore in Chicago, or the bright blue outfit she wore in Philadelphia with yellow Stuart Weitzman shoes.

“There’s really not a color she doesn’t look great in,” Koop said. “To me that’s one of her signature looks: a monochromatic bright story. It just works.”

On opening night at Washington’s Warner Theater, Obama wore the denim suit by Ganni and spoke about making choices about her appearance as first lady. She said it would have been easier to keep her hair in braids, but the U.S. was “just getting adjusted” to a Black president and “they’re not ready for it,” according to the Washington Post. “Let me keep my hair straight,” she said. “Let’s get health care passed.” Obama's now dressing without worrying about setting off a news cycle, and she’s wearing her hair in braids.

meredithkoop A post shared by Mere ( @meredithkoop )

First ladies have to dress conservative for the job, but life after the White House allows for styles to change. Hillary Clinton wore pantsuits in every color of the rainbow as she went from political spouse to politician in her own right, and she wore a caftan in Venice. Jackie Kennedy is best known for her pillbox hats, but in the late 1960s and ‘70s, Jackie O wore oversized sunglasses and decorative belts.

For Obama, it’s a Versace tunic and Victoria Beckham. Her looks sometimes seem inspired by pop stars, which makes sense considering her ambitions lie in media and pop culture rather than running for office herself. With book deals, podcasts, and her and her husband’s production company, Obama’s a media mogul, and she’s dressing the part.

“When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it,” she writes in “The Light We Carry.” It’s a brightness her wardrobe reflects.

Have you seen this?