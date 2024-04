Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

Mike Pence just declared war on TikTok. You’ll never guess who he’s giving air cover to.

Eureka! The new Ansel Adams stamps are an ode to the beauty of California

How to brand a brand new pro sports league, according to the UFL

Scroll to the end to see: the most expensive business card ever

Mike Pence just declared war on TikTok. You’ll never guess who he’s giving air cover to.