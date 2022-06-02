Here's all the first ladies who got their own U.S. postage stamp
Just six first ladies have been on stamps
The White House announced Monday that first lady Jill Biden will help unveil a new stamp honoring Nancy Reagan next week, ushering the late actress-turned-FLOTUS into an exclusive club.
Her immediate successor Abigail Adams got a stamp in 1985, and the fourth U.S. first lady Dolley Madison got one in 1980.
Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history, has been on three stamps. Her first, a purple five-cent stamp, was issued in 1963, followed by blue 20-cent stamp in 1984, and a 32-cent stamp depicting her meeting a young girl during a trip to Detroit in 1935, released in 1998.
See more >>
Subscribe to
𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖. You’ll never look at politics the same way again :
Here’s what you get for supporting:
SEE IT FIRST:
Get every issue of the newsletter delivered to your inbox two hours early.
SEE IT ALL:
Never miss a thing. Get every story I publish delivered directly, with no paywalls and access to the full archive.
SEE IT FOR YOURSELF:
Get access to exclusive, subscriber-only stories.
Correction: Martha Washington has been on three stamps, a feat that I incorrectly said only Eleanor Roosevelt had achieved in a previous version of this post. I regret the error.
Update: This post was updated on June 6, 2022 with additional photos.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.