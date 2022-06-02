Share

Stamps showing first fady Martha Washington (1902, 1929, and 1938)

The White House announced Monday that first lady Jill Biden will help unveil a new stamp honoring Nancy Reagan next week, ushering the late actress-turned-FLOTUS into an exclusive club.

Only a few first ladies have gotten stamps. America’s first, Martha Washington, was the first women to appear on a U.S. stamp ever in 1902, followed by a second stamp in 1929, according to the National Postal Museum. Her third stamp came in 1938 as part of a “Presidential Series” that depicted the 29 U.S. presidents who had died up to that point, Ben Franklin, an image of the White House, and her.

Her immediate successor Abigail Adams got a stamp in 1985, and the fourth U.S. first lady Dolley Madison got one in 1980.

Abigail Adams (1985), Dolley Madison (1980), and Lady Bird Johnson (2012) Credit: USPS

Lady Bird Johnson got an entire souvenir sheet of six stamps in 2012 for the 100th anniversary of her birth. It included a stamp of her official White House portrait painted by Elizabeth Shoumatoff, plus five stamps with art of landscapes with flowers in honor of the 1965 Highway Beautification Act, which she pushed for.

Eleanor Roosevelt stamps from 1963, 1984, and 1998. Credit: USPS

Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history, has been on three stamps. Her first, a purple five-cent stamp, was issued in 1963, followed by blue 20-cent stamp in 1984, and a 32-cent stamp depicting her meeting a young girl during a trip to Detroit in 1935, released in 1998.

The Nancy Reagan Forever stamp. Credit: USPS

The Reagan stamp is getting “roundly blasted” for coming out during Pride month because of the Reagan administration’s record on the AIDS crisis and LGBTQ issues, the Advocate reported.

Correction: Martha Washington has been on three stamps, a feat that I incorrectly said only Eleanor Roosevelt had achieved in a previous version of this post. I regret the error.

Update: This post was updated on June 6, 2022 with additional photos.