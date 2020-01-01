No matter your type, Yello has you covered

Show off your favorite candidate or typeface with Yello’s campaign typography pin packs.
Democratic edition
Comes with nine typeface pins, plus a bonus Yello pin:
Avenir Next, used in Michael Bloomberg’s campaign logo
Brother 1816, used in Joe Biden’s campaign logo
Centra No. 2, used on Tom Steyer’s campaign website
Halyard, used in Andrew Yang’s campaign logo
Harmonia Sans, used on Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign website
Industry, used in Pete Buttigieg’s campaign logo
Jubilat, used in Bernie Sanders’ campaign logo
Mackay, used in Amy Klobuchar’s campaign logo
Ringside, used on Elizabeth Warren’s campaign website
Trump edition
Comes with nine typeface pins, plus a bonus Yello pin:
Akzidenz-Grotesk, used in Trump’s campaign logo
Compacta, used in “The Apprentice” logo
Fixture, a close approximation of the typeface used in the Women for Trump logo
Merriweather, used on Trump’s White House website
Montserrat, used on Trump’s campaign website
Stymie, used in the Trump Tower logo
Times New Roman, used in “Make America Great Again” hats
Tiny Hands, a typeface designed based on Trump’s Sharpie handwriting
Trajan, used in Trump’s business and properties
Custom edition
Choose your favorite candidate for a custom edition with nine pins of the same typeface, plus a bonus Yello pin.