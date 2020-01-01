No matter your type, Yello has you covered

Hunter Schwarz
Jan 29

Show off your favorite candidate or typeface with Yello’s campaign typography pin packs.

Shop Yello’s limited-edition pin packs in one of three editions. Sale ends February 3.

Democratic edition

Comes with nine typeface pins, plus a bonus Yello pin:

  • Avenir Next, used in Michael Bloomberg’s campaign logo

  • Brother 1816, used in Joe Biden’s campaign logo

  • Centra No. 2, used on Tom Steyer’s campaign website

  • Halyard, used in Andrew Yang’s campaign logo

  • Harmonia Sans, used on Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign website

  • Industry, used in Pete Buttigieg’s campaign logo

  • Jubilat, used in Bernie Sanders’ campaign logo

  • Mackay, used in Amy Klobuchar’s campaign logo

  • Ringside, used on Elizabeth Warren’s campaign website

Trump edition

Comes with nine typeface pins, plus a bonus Yello pin:

  • Akzidenz-Grotesk, used in Trump’s campaign logo

  • Compacta, used in “The Apprentice” logo

  • Fixture, a close approximation of the typeface used in the Women for Trump logo

  • Merriweather, used on Trump’s White House website

  • Montserrat, used on Trump’s campaign website

  • Stymie, used in the Trump Tower logo

  • Times New Roman, used in “Make America Great Again” hats

  • Tiny Hands, a typeface designed based on Trump’s Sharpie handwriting

  • Trajan, used in Trump’s business and properties

Custom edition

Choose your favorite candidate for a custom edition with nine pins of the same typeface, plus a bonus Yello pin.

Follow Yello on Twitter and Instagram

← PreviousNext →