OK, slay: the Artemis III lunar spacesuits will be Prada
Plus: Fewer Americans believe businesses should take public stances than they used to
Gaetz is fundraising off removing McCarthy as Speaker, as well as off people being mad he’s fundraising off it
Fewer Americans believe businesses should take public stances than they used to
Scroll to the end to see: FLOTUS’ new public service announcement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 🌸
