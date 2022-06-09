Share

Versace has teamed up with Cher this month for the one-off Pride capsule collection Chersace to benefit Gender Spectrum, a nonprofit that provides social groups and educational events for transgender youth and their families. Cher announced the collection on Twitter, writing, “OMG CHERSACE.”

The limited-edition collection includes a $3,350 bedazzled Chersace tee, a non-bedazzled $425 version, $125 Chersace socks, and a $395 baseball hat with a rainbow Versace Medusa logo and signatures from Cher and Donatella Versace embroidered on the side.

Chersace tee, socks, and hat. Credit: Versace

Cher responded to one fan on Twitter who complained about the price tag, writing, “that’s costly but it wasn’t my call. Versace is high brand, known all over the 🌏”

Cher said in 2018 that when her son Chaz came out as transgender, it wasn’t easy at first.

“I didn’t go through it that easily. Both times. When I found out Chaz was gay, I didn’t go through it that easily; when I found out Chaz was (transitioning),” Cher told Pride Source . She chalked it up to fear.

“I think it’s about the fear, mostly,” Cher said. “I felt, who will this new person be? Because I know who the person is now, but who will the new person be and how will it work and will I have lost somebody?”

In other pop star Pride news, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand launched its own Pride line and announced it would make a donation to GLAAD.

