OMG, Chersace is the Pride crossover you’ve been waiting for
Proceeds benefit Gender Spectrum, a nonprofit that provides social groups and educational events for transgender youth and their families
The limited-edition collection includes a $3,350 bedazzled Chersace tee, a non-bedazzled $425 version, $125 Chersace socks, and a $395 baseball hat with a rainbow Versace Medusa logo and signatures from Cher and Donatella Versace embroidered on the side.
Cher responded to one fan on Twitter who complained about the price tag, writing, “that’s costly but it wasn’t my call. Versace is high brand, known all over the 🌏”
Cher said in 2018 that when her son Chaz came out as transgender, it wasn’t easy at first.
“I think it’s about the fear, mostly,” Cher said. “I felt, who will this new person be? Because I know who the person is now, but who will the new person be and how will it work and will I have lost somebody?”
