There’s a temporary Gun Violence Memorial at the National Mall
For the second straight year, former Rep. Gabby Giffords’ gun safety reform group put on a temporary installation on the National Mall to remember lives lost to gun violence.
This year’s Gun Violence Memorial included more than 45,000 flowers to represent the 45,222 Americans who died from gun violence in 2020. Giffords, who survived a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona that left six people dead while she was a U.S. House member, called on lawmakers to “be bold” in taking action against gun violence at the installation’s opening ceremony.
“Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what’s right,” Giffords said. “Now is the time together, be responsible, Democrats, Republicans, everyone.”
Last April’s display on the National Mall was done in collaboration with visual artist Doug Landry and included 40,000 flowers for those who died from gun violence in 2019. Giffords also put on a similar installation in New York City’s Battery Park last October with 1,050 flowers for those who died of gun violence in New York state.
On the National Mall this year, organizers used white flowers plus 5,000 vases of orange flowers to represent the increase in deaths to gun violence in 2020. The Gun Violence Memorial is open through Saturday.
A fireproof version of “The Handmaid’s Tale” just sold for $130,000
Proceeds from the auction are going to efforts to fight book banning by PEN America, a 100-year-old organization that promotes free speech and included Robert Frost among its founding members.
PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement the proceeds from the sale would “go far to ensuring we can have an impact against this urgent wildfire of book banning and educational gag orders.”
The Handmaid’s Tale
OMG, Chersace is the Pride crossover you’ve been waiting for
The limited-edition collection includes a $3,350 bedazzled Chersace tee, a non-bedazzled $425 version, $125 Chersace socks, and a $395 baseball hat with a rainbow Versace Medusa logo and signatures from Cher and Donatella Versace embroidered on the side.
Cher responded to one fan on Twitter who complained about the price tag, writing, “that’s costly but it wasn’t my call. Versace is high brand, known all over the 🌏”
Cher said in 2018 that when her son Chaz came out as transgender, it wasn’t easy at first.
“I think it’s about the fear, mostly,” Cher said. “I felt, who will this new person be? Because I know who the person is now, but who will the new person be and how will it work and will I have lost somebody?”
