“We Demand Change” (2022) by Shepard Fairey Credit: @changetheref /Instagram

About 450 rallies were held across the U.S. on Saturday to demonstrate for gun safety reform, according to March For Our Lives, and artist Shepard Fairey helped contribute with a portrait of someone who was killed by gun violence.

After meeting recently with the parents of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of 14 students and killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting, Fairey made a portrait of Guac with the words “We Demand Change.”

“I don’t want any more parents to have to go through what Manny and Patricia and so many other parents have,” Fairey wrote on Instagram.

Hopefully far fewer will have to. A bipartisan group of 20 Senators released a proposal Sunday that would provide framework to encourage state and tribal governments to create their own “red-flag” laws, require a review of juvenile and mental health records for gun buyers under the age of 21, and fund school safety resources and mental health resources.

March For Our Lives tweeted Sunday that if the legislation “prevents just one school shooting or stops one person from dying by everyday gun violence, it’s a step in the right direction.”

