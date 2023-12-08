Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

What if being nice is a winning campaign message in 2024?

Weeks after former TV news anchor Kari Lake announced she was running for Arizona governor in a video in 2021, she released a follow-up video titled “Sledgehammer to Media Lies” in which she trashed her former profession and destroyed TV sets with a sledgehammer for effect. Seeking the governorship in the state hardest hit by COVID-19, where the death rate rivaled that of Russia, Bulgaria, and Peru, Lake lit a mask on fire.

The video’s combative message appealed to Republican primary voters seeking a fighter and typified Lake’s approach to campaigning. She would go on to criticize “RINOs,” call her Republican opponent a “gold digger,” and the late John McCain a “loser.” She refused to concede after losing and claimed falsely that the election was rigged.

Since announcing her U.S. Senate campaign in late October, though, Lake hasn’t destroyed any TV sets. Not yet. Instead she’s making an attempt at playing nice. There’s evidence positive campaigns can win elections, and after losing with vinegar, Lake’s trying again with a little honey.