Graphic from a DeSantis campaign fundraising email. Credit: DeSantis campaign

Republican presidential candidates not named former President Donald Trump met Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for the second debate, and according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign, DeSantis won decisively.

DeSantis campaign fundraising emails sent since the debate use subject lines like “Debate takeaway: Don’t mess with Ron DeSantis” and “A Victory They Can’t Deny” with email copy that highlights his red-meat moments. On Facebook, his campaign’s ads speak of momentum: “We won the debate, and now we’re seeing a SURGE of support.”

Digital DeSantis campaign ads that read, “The verdict is in: We won the debate, and now we’re seeing a SURGE of support.” Credit: DeSantis campaign

538’s national polling average shows DeSantis stagnant and trailing Trump 54% to 14%. This is a candidate leaning hard to the right and trying to convince donors he’s a winner in an attempt to cut into Trump’s substantial lead.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur and meme candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are tied for third at 6% in the national polling average, and the candidates have taken different approaches in their post-debate advertising.

A Haley campaign fundraising email sent after the debate (left) and a Facebook ad promoting the campaign’s retro Nikki Haley shirts (right). Credit: Haley campaign

The Haley campaign message coming out of Simi Valley is focused on big-picture issues. “Nikki responded to every question with honest answers and real solutions,” one fundraising email reads, listing topics like “Strengthen our economy and bring inflation down” and “Secure our border.” Her campaign also began running ads on Meta’s platforms Wednesday promoting a “retro” tee that uses a Reagan-inspired campaign logo. That makes Haley the latest Republican to mine the past for vintage-inspired merch.

Ramaswamy campaign ads showing a clip with Fox News host Sean Hannity (left) and American Revolution-styled graphics (right). Credit: Ramaswamy campaign

Ramaswamy’s campaign emphasizes his grassroots support in his ads, and regardless of his claim he’s reaching young voters, many of his ads actually seem targeted at boomers. Cable news clips and graphic design that looks like it’s inspired by Common Sense seems more suitable for middle-aged men who wear polo shirts with the Constitution on it than first-time voters on TikTok, no?

The third debate is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.

