Some brands didn’t do rainbow logos this year, I wonder why?
Plus: Nancy Reagan, welcome to the exclusive FLOTUS stamp club
Some brands didn’t do rainbow logos this year, I wonder why?
Nancy Reagan, welcome to the exclusive FLOTUS stamp club
The origins of the American family photo are getting two whole Smithsonian exhibitions
Some brands didn’t do rainbow logos this year, I wonder why?
The trend was popularized in 2015 after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, but don’t expect quite as many of them for Pride 2022.
Here’s what I found looking through Twitter profiles for top U.S. companies, brands, and professional sports leagues:
Just ten out of the top 50 biggest companies in the U.S. have rainbow logos: Walmart, CVS Health, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Bank of America, Pfizer, Citigroup, and IBM.
Two of the top 50 companies had rainbow logos last year, but not this year: AT&T and Verizon. Both have tweeted about Pride.
Of the major professional sports leagues, the MLB, NHL, and WNBA all changed their logos. The NFL didn’t, but their bio currently reads #Pride365.
The award for best rainbows goes to the Coca-Cola Co. and Grindr for their gradients.
Obviously a temporary social media logo change doesn’t necessarily say anything about how a company values queer employees or customers, but it’s an especially interesting Pride to watch when it comes to corporations.
Nancy Reagan, welcome to the exclusive FLOTUS stamp club
The White House announced Monday that first lady Jill Biden will help unveil a new stamp honoring Nancy Reagan next week, ushering the late actress-turned-FLOTUS into an exclusive club.
Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history, has been on three stamps. Her first, a purple five-cent stamp, was issued in 1963, followed by blue 20-cent stamp in 1984, and a 32-cent stamp depicting her meeting a young girl during a trip to Detroit in 1935, released in 1998.
The origins of the American family photo are getting two whole Smithsonian exhibitions
Christmas cards are an annual tradition for many families in the U.S., and power couples who want to show off their relationship status only need to snap a selfie. But long before digital cameras and smartphones, American families had to sit for daguerreotypes, a type of early photo named for its inventor, French artist Louis Daguerre.
Family Ties
Powerful Partnerships
Nathaniel Banks, a House speaker, and Mary Theodosia Palmer Banks
John Frémont, a governor of Arizona Territory and governor and U.S. Senator for California, and his wife, writer Jessie Ann Benton Frémont
President Ulysses S. Grant and first lady Julia Dent Grant
Union general George McClellan and his wife Mary Ellen Marcy McClellan
Charles Sherwood Stratton and Lavinia Warren Stratton, circus performers known for their small stature and by their stage names General Tom Thumb and Little Queen of Beauty
The prints on display for the Civil War power couple exhibition will be made from original negatives by famed American photographer Mathew Brady, who also photographed Abraham Lincoln and shaped a nation’s self perception.
Sitting for a daguerreotype took between three to 15 minutes when the technology was introduced in 1839, according to the Library of Congress, which may seem like a long time until you stop and consider how many selfies it takes until you’re finally satisfied with one to post. Exposure time was later cut down to less than a minute, but by the 1850s, the daguerreotype was replaced by an even quicker process.
Family Ties
Subscribe to
𝘠𝘌𝘓𝘓𝘖. You’ll never look at politics the same way again :
Correction: Martha Washington has been on three stamps, a feat that I incorrectly said only Eleanor Roosevelt had achieved in a previous version of this post. I regret the error.
Update: This post was updated on June 3, 2022 removing Walmart from the list of top companies that had a rainbow logo last year but not this year after it updated its Twitter avatar.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.