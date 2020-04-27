The 31 best Andrew Cuomo slides

Hunter Schwarz
15 hr

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings have become appointment viewing in New York state and beyond, and the slides that accompany his remarks are the stars of the show.

Cuomo’s slides have personality and voice, as opposed to the neutral, bureaucratic tone you might expect from official government communication. They can be blunt and to-the-point, or optimistic and aspirational, and screenshots of the slides have become a genre unto themselves on social media. Cuomo’s office did not respond to an email asking about the designer(s) behind the slides.

Here are 31 of the best slides:

1. The slide where Cuomo told it like it is

Jessica Croft ⭐ @PaschBlue
Andrew Cuomo's slides are so on point.

April 22nd 2020

2. The slide where he acknowledged that this feels terribly long

Michael Gold @migold
my editor, reading my anecdotal lede:

April 22nd 2020

3. The slide where he put time into perspective

Heather Ly @HeatherLyWGRZ
“I get that 56 days is a long time. I get that this is the worst thing we have experienced.” — @NYGovCuomo @WGRZ

April 25th 2020

4. The slide about testing

5. The slide about unity

6. The slide where Cuomo was all of us

Vernors Herzog @tyforquer
Andrew Cuomo out here stealing lyrics from my 9th grade journal

April 22nd 2020

7. The slide that didn’t have answers about reopening

Dodai Stewart💥 @dodaistewart

April 20th 2020

8. The slide that still didn’t have answers about reopening but set the bar higher

9. The slide where he told young people who were not fully complying that they were wrong

Madeline 'Boltcutter' Faber @maiden_memphis
Okay who has the thread of best Cuomo slides? 🥰

March 23rd 2020

10. …and then said he was going to the parks today

Shannon Mattern @shannonmattern
Cuomo's slides are in Arial, yes?

April 7th 2020

11. The slide where he set expectations on government competance

Jesse McKinley @jessemckinley
This is quite a graphic from @NYGovCuomo's team.

January 6th 2020

12. The slide about not passing the buck unless you pass some bucks

Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV
Cuomo’s slides >>>>>>

April 17th 2020

13. The slide when it was Friday

14. The slide when it was Saturday

A Mancino-Williams @Manda_like_wine
Cuomo provides the most important piece of information I've heard in ages.

April 18th 2020

15. The slide with wisdom that not only applies to dealing with a pandemic, but to all of life

16. The slide where he dismissed political conspiracies

17. The slide where he told people to blame him

Dodai Stewart💥 @dodaistewart
GETTING TROLLED AT THIS POINT

April 22nd 2020

Cuomo has said people unhappy about lockdown orders can blame him.

18. The slide where he said no to red & blue, and yes to red, white, & blue

jennifer rossa @jenrossa
Cuomo just DEMOLISHED "grim reaper" @senatemajldr McConnell for his idiotic partisanship and I am entirely here for it and you should be too.

April 23rd 2020

19. The slide where he couldn’t do this anymore

Rae Buttenwieser @raebuttenwieser
Getting worried about the person writing Cuomo’s slides

April 25th 2020

It was a quote attributed to an “anonymous Cuomo daughter.”

20. The slide reimagining New York

21. The slide that reminded us there is no “I” in “team”

22. The slide where he defined cabin fever

alyssa dingwall freedman @alyssadingwall
both can be true: cuomo and his policies are generally Not Great, and, a competent daily briefing during a crisis goes a long way to assuage fears.

April 5th 2020

23. The slide where he dropped some virus facts

rellø @RelloFromTheO
Haven’t seen these research results floating around yet so though I’d post em for y’all. Be smart about touching surfaces and wash your hands!!! (From @NYGovCuomo briefing this morning)

April 24th 2020

24. The slide where he quoted President Trump saying he had “total authority”

25. …followed by the slide where he fact checked Trump

26. The slide about lighting landmarks blue to honor health workers

27. The slide with a beautiful message and landscape

Zuck @_sydbelle
Can’t be a good sign when we need sunsets & quote in slides (think ur prof’s last slide before a chilling mid term) except we’re actually appreciative &it makes us feel a little better this time? Thankful for @NYGovCuomo but it’s all in all a bizarre time to be alive

April 4th 2020

28. The slide about leaving the back door wide open

29. The slide about chains

30. The slide about this being a marathon and not a sprint

Pierre Betelaud @PBetelaud
“This is not a sprint. It’s a marathon” @NYGovCuomo #COVIDー19 #StayAtHome

March 26th 2020

31. And the slide calling on us to stay the course, because it’s working

