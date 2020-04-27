The 31 best Andrew Cuomo slides

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings have become appointment viewing in New York state and beyond, and the slides that accompany his remarks are the stars of the show.
Cuomo’s slides have personality and voice, as opposed to the neutral, bureaucratic tone you might expect from official government communication. They can be blunt and to-the-point, or optimistic and aspirational, and screenshots of the slides have become a genre unto themselves on social media. Cuomo’s office did not respond to an email asking about the designer(s) behind the slides.
Here are 31 of the best slides:
1. The slide where Cuomo told it like it is
2. The slide where he acknowledged that this feels terribly long
3. The slide where he put time into perspective
“I get that 56 days is a long time. I get that this is the worst thing we have experienced.” — @NYGovCuomo @WGRZ
4. The slide about testing
5. The slide about unity
6. The slide where Cuomo was all of us
7. The slide that didn’t have answers about reopening
8. The slide that still didn’t have answers about reopening but set the bar higher
9. The slide where he told young people who were not fully complying that they were wrong
10. …and then said he was going to the parks today
11. The slide where he set expectations on government competance
12. The slide about not passing the buck unless you pass some bucks
13. The slide when it was Friday
14. The slide when it was Saturday
15. The slide with wisdom that not only applies to dealing with a pandemic, but to all of life
16. The slide where he dismissed political conspiracies
17. The slide where he told people to blame him
Cuomo has said people unhappy about lockdown orders can blame him.
18. The slide where he said no to red & blue, and yes to red, white, & blue
Cuomo just DEMOLISHED "grim reaper" @senatemajldr McConnell for his idiotic partisanship and I am entirely here for it and you should be too.
19. The slide where he couldn’t do this anymore
It was a quote attributed to an “anonymous Cuomo daughter.”
20. The slide reimagining New York
21. The slide that reminded us there is no “I” in “team”
22. The slide where he defined cabin fever
both can be true: cuomo and his policies are generally Not Great, and, a competent daily briefing during a crisis goes a long way to assuage fears.
23. The slide where he dropped some virus facts
Haven’t seen these research results floating around yet so though I’d post em for y’all. Be smart about touching surfaces and wash your hands!!! (From @NYGovCuomo briefing this morning)
24. The slide where he quoted President Trump saying he had “total authority”
25. …followed by the slide where he fact checked Trump
26. The slide about lighting landmarks blue to honor health workers
27. The slide with a beautiful message and landscape
Can’t be a good sign when we need sunsets & quote in slides (think ur prof’s last slide before a chilling mid term) except we’re actually appreciative &it makes us feel a little better this time? Thankful for @NYGovCuomo but it’s all in all a bizarre time to be alive
28. The slide about leaving the back door wide open
29. The slide about chains
30. The slide about this being a marathon and not a sprint
31. And the slide calling on us to stay the course, because it’s working
