The Biden campaign is letting players on the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons decorate their virtual islands with official branded campaign yard signs.

The campaign has made four signs available on the game, which has been a runaway success for Nintendo, selling more than 22 million copies as of June.

Back in May when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) dropped by supporters’ islands in the game, I wrote that “the age of video game politics is here,” and now it’s official. How long till we have our first Animal Crossing rally?

