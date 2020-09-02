The Biden campaign released yard signs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Biden campaign is letting players on the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons decorate their virtual islands with official branded campaign yard signs.
The campaign has made four signs available on the game, which has been a runaway success for Nintendo, selling more than 22 million copies as of June.
@WiedenKennedy These are the Biden campaign’s four virtual yard sign designs available in ‘Animal Crossing’ yello.substack.com/p/trumps-conve…
Back in May when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) dropped by supporters’ islands in the game, I wrote that “the age of video game politics is here,” and now it’s official. How long till we have our first Animal Crossing rally?
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.