The biggest type foundry in politics was sold, and here’s what the font industry thought
Hoefler&Co., the foundry behind fonts used by Obama and Biden, was acquired by Monotype last month
Thanks for giving me the past few weeks to get back into the habit of writing on deadline for an audience again. Having a month to ease back into Yello was just what I needed. Thank you.
I've decided to bring back the newsletter full time for my entire mailing list next Tuesday, Election Day. If this newsletter was forwarded to you, subscribe to get the…