Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

The multi-million dollar conservative campaign to dump Trump has only just begun

This typeface was inspired by protesters at Tiananmen Square

Keith Haring’s never-before-seen computer art has been made into NFTs

Scroll to the end to see: the new YouTube thumbnail style that’s replacing the one where YouTubers are open mouthed, as if in shock.

The multi-million dollar conservative campaign to dump Trump has only just begun

Screenshots of ads starring former Trump supporters who now say they don’t believe he’ll win in 2024 if Republicans renominate him, from the group Win It Back. Credit: Win It Back/YouTube

If you saw an ad critical of former President Donald Trump this summer, chances are it was from a conservative group. Republicans, welcome to ~The Resistance~.