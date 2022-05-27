The new Instagram Sans font is inspired by the app's logo evolution
They're trying to make "squircle" happen
It’s not just you, the Instagram app icon really is brighter.
Meta described Instagram Sans as a contemporary remix of grotesque and geometric styles. It comes in regular, bold, light, medium, condensed, and condensed bold, but its personality is most visible in script and script bold.
The titles, punctuation marks, and rounded parts of the letterform are based on Instagram’s rounded square glyph logo. Meta calls the in-between moment where circle meets square a “squircle,” and it appears throughout the fonts, as does a teardrop motif, like in the interior of the lowercase “a.”
The rebrand comes at a crucial moment for Instagram and parent company Meta. Its stock fell a record 26% in a single day in February, which it attributed to slow revenue growth forecasts and Apple privacy changes. Young people would rather be on TikTok, Snapchat, or YouTube, recent surveys from Piper Sandler and Pew have shown, and Facebook had the second-lowest favorable rating among 12 major consumer tech and social media companies in last year’s Verge Tech Survey. This company is in dire need of a facelift.
In other Meta news, the company plans to offer new data about how political ads are targeted in its public ad library this year ahead of the midterms.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.