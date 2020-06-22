The year in Yello

I started Yello a year ago this week because while there’s plenty of reporting about what politicians say with their words, I didn’t see enough reporting about what they say with their images.

From advertising and art to staging, branding, and design, politics is visual and it’s my goal to give you the latest stories every week plus reporting you can’t get anywhere else.

Here are some of the highlights from our first year:

Trump's post-Covid pivot away from "Keep America Great." The day before President Trump said he had a new slogan, Yello reported on how Trump had stopped using “Keep America Great.”

Inside the efforts to preemptively trademark Space Force. Based on documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Yello had an exclusive look inside the Space Force trademark efforts.

Do fonts have a political party? Yello was the first to publish a story about the academic study on the perceived partisanship of typefaces. Outlets including CNN and Fast Company later covered the story.

How Bernie Sanders' logo ushered in a new era of democratic socialist design. Yello got ahold of rejected Bernie Sanders logo concepts as part of a story co-published with AIGA’s Eye on Design.

It’s not just Star Trek. The Space Force logo looks familiar because it's inspired by decades of aerospace graphic design. While most coverage of the Space Force insignia focused on its similarity to Star Trek, Yello was the only outlet to dig deeper.

How do you brand and market the census when no one trusts the government? Yello was the first to publish a look at the 2020 Census brand guide the day it was launched.

Here are 13 ways newspapers laid out impeachment news. Yello was the only outlet to go through more than 100 newspaper front pages to show what impeachment looked like across the country.

Meet the designer behind the Andrew Yang X Donald Glover pop-up shop merch. Yello was the only outlet to interview the designer behind one of the hottest collabs of the primary.

How 2020 Democrats could rewrite the rules of political typography. Yello was the first to publish the fonts used by Democratic candidates.

The impeachment inquiry gave the peach emoji new life. Yello was the first to cover the uptick in peach emoji usage after the impeachment inquiry into President Trump was announced. Outlets including CNN and the Washington Post later covered the story.

Thanks for reading, sharing, and supporting my work!

