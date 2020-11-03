These are Biden and Trump's closing messages of the campaign
How they closed out the campaign; plus shoutout to Manatee County, Florida's "I Voted" stickers, check out this surreal political art show, and your guide to pop star politics
|Nov 3
Folks, we made it to Election Day, and the Trump and Biden campaigns closed out the final days of voting with vastly different messages. Also in this week’s issue:
Shoutout to Manatee County, Florida's "I Voted" stickers
An American artist in London is putting on a surreal political art show
Your guide to pop star politics
Yours,
These are Biden and Trump's closing messages of the campaign
In the final days of the campaign, President Trump has focused many of his top paid ads on attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Biden’s top ads are more likely to be either positive ads about him and his campaign, or calls for donations.
Trump’s top paid TV ad last week was “Means For You,” which is about what Biden’s tax plan would mean for voters. The ad makes false claims about Biden’s tax proposals and was aired 15,048 times last week, according to Ad Analytics.
Biden’s top paid TV ad last week was “Fair Share,” about his proposal to increase taxes on big corporations and those who make more than $400,000 a year. The ad aired 7,576 times last week.
Trump’s top ads on Facebook in the past week were heavy on attacks, like the examples above top (“I’m Joe Biden and I Forgot This Message”), while Biden’s Facebook ads focused more on messages in support of him and warnings that polling in important swing states is close.
Shoutout to Manatee County, Florida’s “I Voted” stickers
They were designed by State College of Florida design student Jason Stewart.
An American artist in London is putting on a surreal political art show
Credit: courtesy of the artist and Simon Lee Gallery
If you’re in the mood for weird art that speaks to our current political moment, you’ll want to check out “Jim Shaw: Hope Against Hope,” a new exhibition that opened at Simon Lee Gallery in London from Los Angeles-based artist Jim Shaw.
One piece, the above The Master Mason, depicts Trump as a Masonic lodge leader with various members of his family and staff, including first lady Melania Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and advisor Stephen Miller.
Not every piece is political or aimed at the Trump administration, but you’ll want to peep Donald and Melania Trump descending the escalator into the 9th circle of hell reserved for traitors frozen in a sea of ice and Pandora’s Box.
The gallery said in a press release that the exhibition brings Shaw’s “dystopian, albeit eerily familiar, universe to life,” and the show is running through January 16, 2021.
Your guide to pop star politics
There’s been a lot of activity when it comes to popular musicians campaigning these past few days. Here’s what to know about where our top pop stars stand:
Ariana Grande: has been a fierce promoter of voter registration for months now; posted a graphic that says “it’s a beautiful day to vote for joe biden + kamala harris” along with information about polling place times in various states, voter protection hotline numbers, and more.
Beyoncé: posted a photo wearing a Biden-Harris logo face mask and posted a message from her Ivy Park brand that read, “The most important drop is at the ballot box.”
Cardi B: gave us one final Instagram video of the campaign, calling on fans to vote.
Cher: tweets for Biden often; campaigned for him in Arizona and Nevada, including a campaign stop outside of Phoenix where she performed “Believe.”
John Legend: performed at a Biden campaign drive-in rally in Philadelphia.
Kanye West: actually ran for president.
Kid Rock: campaigned with Donald Trump Jr. in Harrison Township, Michigan, and attended the final presidential debate as a guest of Trump.
Lady Gaga: recorded multiple votings PSAs including one wearing outfits from different eras of her career and another in three voting looks; campaigned with Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and performed “Shallow” and “You and I.”A post shared by @gagadaily
Lil Pump: endorsed Trump on his Instagram Story; said he’ll move to Colombia if Trump loses; and appeared on stage at Trump’s Monday rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where Trump mistakenly called him “Little Pimp.”
Lil Wayne: posted a photo with Trump and wrote that the two had a “great meeting.”
Lizzo: has served look after patriotic look for weeks, and campaigned for Biden in Harper Woods, Michigan, and Detroit, where she said Biden and Harris will “help us finally bring America together.”A post shared by @lizzobeeating
Taylor Swift: made Biden-Harris logo cookies for vice presidential debate night, told V Magazine she “will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris”; and posted an Instagram Story encouraging fans to vote and linking to vote.org.
The Chicks: performed the National Anthem at the DNC.
Trace Adkins: performed the National Anthem at the RNC
50 Cent: posted a chart of Biden’s tax rates on the wealthy (Instagram added a warning to the post that says that it’s “missing context”) and wrote “VOTE ForTRUMP”; tweeted “i don’t want to be 20cent”; then just a few days later tweeted “Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him” along with a clip of Chelsea Handler talking about how she tried to convince 50 Cent to change his mind.
Thank you
Thanks for inviting me into your inbox over the course of this campaign, and for reading Yello and sharing it with your friends. Independent journalism is only possible because of readers like you. No matter what happens in the coming days and weeks, I’ll see you next Tuesday. God bless America 🇺🇸
One more thing…
TV writer Ira Madison changed his Twitter name to “Beto O’Rourke” and tweeted on Monday that he would drop his nudes if Texas went blue. Madison’s Twitter account was promptly suspended and Snopes wrote an article debunking the joke, which is now my favorite Snopes fact check of the campaign.
