These are Biden and Trump's closing messages of the campaign

In the final days of the campaign, President Trump has focused many of his top paid ads on attacking Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Biden’s top ads are more likely to be either positive ads about him and his campaign, or calls for donations.

Trump’s top paid TV ad last week was “Means For You,” which is about what Biden’s tax plan would mean for voters. The ad makes false claims about Biden’s tax proposals and was aired 15,048 times last week, according to Ad Analytics.

Biden’s top paid TV ad last week was “Fair Share,” about his proposal to increase taxes on big corporations and those who make more than $400,000 a year. The ad aired 7,576 times last week.

Trump’s top ads on Facebook in the past week were heavy on attacks, like the examples above top (“I’m Joe Biden and I Forgot This Message”), while Biden’s Facebook ads focused more on messages in support of him and warnings that polling in important swing states is close.

Shoutout to Manatee County, Florida’s “I Voted” stickers

They were designed by State College of Florida design student Jason Stewart.

Credit: courtesy of the artist and Simon Lee Gallery

If you’re in the mood for weird art that speaks to our current political moment, you’ll want to check out “Jim Shaw: Hope Against Hope,” a new exhibition that opened at Simon Lee Gallery in London from Los Angeles-based artist Jim Shaw.

One piece, the above The Master Mason, depicts Trump as a Masonic lodge leader with various members of his family and staff, including first lady Melania Trump, Attorney General William Barr, and advisor Stephen Miller.

Not every piece is political or aimed at the Trump administration, but you’ll want to peep Donald and Melania Trump descending the escalator into the 9th circle of hell reserved for traitors frozen in a sea of ice and Pandora’s Box.

The gallery said in a press release that the exhibition brings Shaw’s “dystopian, albeit eerily familiar, universe to life,” and the show is running through January 16, 2021.

There’s been a lot of activity when it comes to popular musicians campaigning these past few days. Here’s what to know about where our top pop stars stand:

Lil Wayne: posted a photo with Trump and wrote that the two had a “great meeting.”

TV writer Ira Madison changed his Twitter name to “Beto O’Rourke” and tweeted on Monday that he would drop his nudes if Texas went blue. Madison’s Twitter account was promptly suspended and Snopes wrote an article debunking the joke, which is now my favorite Snopes fact check of the campaign.