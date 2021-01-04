These are my 9 must-follow Biden and Harris-Emhoff family members
The best first family accounts to follow on Instagram in 2021
|Hunter Schwarz
|Jan 4
I’ve been preparing for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration by doing some investigative sleuthing and following/unfollowing on Instagram.
I’ve stopped following people like Tiffany Trump’s ex-boyfriend and Jared Kushner, who hasn’t posted anything since 2015 anyways. In their place I’ve tracked down and started following some family members of the …