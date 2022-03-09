Share

Credit: Design Without Borders 2022

Politics plays a big role in graphic design, with two in five freelance designers who say they’ve turned down work in the past year because of a client’s stance on a social issue.

That’s according to the Design Without Borders 2022 survey of more than 10,000 freelance designers from 144 countries by the Australia-based freelance platform 99designs. The top issues for freelance designers are healthcare and public health, climate change, racial justice, income equality, child welfare, immigration, food security, and LGBTQ+ equality, according to Fast Company, which first reported the survey.

Work for social justice organizations by survey respondents Farida Rafikova and Susan Klepic. Credit: Design Without Borders 2022

Here are some highlights from the survey, which was conducted last fall:

97% of respondents believe creatives have the power to make a real social impact

85% believe it’s important to work for clients who share their values

42% have shared or created a piece of content related to a social justice issue

40% have turned down work because of a client’s stance on social issues

Nearly 1/3 work with social justice organizations, and of those who do, 66% of their work is done pro-bono

“A teacher of mine used to say that all design is political, which is true,” one respondent from Chile said. “We are the bridge between a message and the public. We can make the world change and improve.”

