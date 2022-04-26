Share

Still from “Moonwalk.” Credit: courtesy Meta Immersive Learning

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo missions, the Smithsonian built a metaverse moon landing.

“Moonwalk” is a virtual 3D experience made in partnership with Meta Immersive Learning, an initiative from Facebook’s parent company. Using a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, visitors can experience a virtual moon landing and explore an area produced from measurements made from more than 7,000 archival NASA photos in a process known as photogrammetry.

The experience also includes audio from the Apollo missions between astronauts and Mission Control, and yes, there will be a corresponding Instagram filter that will let you take a “lunar selfie,” according to the Smithsonian.

Meta sees the experience as an example of how VR can be used in education, and the company will show off a metaverse coral reef and art experience at an immersive learning panel next month.

“Like space exploration, the future of learning is limitless,” said Monica Arés, head of Meta Immersive Learning. “Partnering with the Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building allows us to showcase how immersive technology can transform the way we learn by exploring simulated environments.”

The 3D “Moonwalk” opens May 4 at the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building and runs through June 6.

