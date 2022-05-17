Share

Before and after photos of Georgia House candidate Tim Short’s campaign logo. Credit: Tim Short for State House/Facebook

In a crowded Georgia primary for a state House seat, Republican candidates share a number of similar views familiar to Fox News viewers, like opposing abortion and supporting law enforcement. One candidate took it a step further, though, with a logo familiar to Fox News viewers.

Pharmacy owner Tim Short’s campaign logo mimics Fox News’ logo, with searchlight marks, his name right-aligned and in all caps, and “Georgia House” written where “Channel” would be.

The signs are “nearly ubiquitous” in Forsyth County, outside Atlanta where Short is running for District 28, NPR reporter Steve Inskeep said earlier this month. Short’s campaign no longer uses the logo online, though, and instead uses a version without the searchlights.

According to Short’s campaign Facebook page, the logo was changed in February. His campaign did not respond to an email about the logo and whether the network asked him to change it.

Fox News media logos

The searchlights, which Fox News has in common with various logos for the studio formerly known as 20th Century Fox, is featured prominently in the network’s branding.

The logos for most Fox News media brands use the searchlights (interestingly, the new Fox Weather does not), and Fox News’ website favicon, the most stripped-down version of a logo that appears on browser tabs, shows just the searchlights in a blue box.

Top: Fox News favicon on a browser tab. Bottom: Fox News burn in. Credit: Reddit u/TheSinoftheTin, u/Michaelthemichaelok, and u/nine_toes

Fox News designers had to create an animated, rotating version of the logo after viewers complained the stationary logo burned itself into their TVs if the channel was left on long enough, according to “The Loudest Voice in the Room” author Gabriel Sherman. The phenomenon has been documented on Reddit, and it can happen for other cable news networks too.

Subscribe to Yello. You’ll never look at politics the same way again: