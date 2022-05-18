Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…

This candidate had a Fox News-inspired logo… until he didn’t

Supreme’s Spring 2022 collection features photos of Malcom X and the March on Washington

The National Museum of the American Latino isn’t even open yet but it’s having its first gallery

This candidate had a Fox News-inspired logo… until he didn’t

Before and after photos of Georgia House candidate Tim Short’s campaign logo. Credit: Tim Short for State House/Facebook

In a crowded Georgia primary for a state House seat, Republican candidates share a number of similar views familiar to Fox News viewers, like opposing abortion and supporting law enforcement. One candidate took it a step further, though, with a logo familiar to Fox News viewers.

Pharmacy owner Tim Short’s campaign logo mimics Fox News’ logo, with searchlight marks, his name right-aligned and in all caps, and “Georgia House” written where “Channel” would be.

The signs are “nearly ubiquitous” in Forsyth County, outside Atlanta where Short is running for District 28, NPR reporter Steve Inskeep said earlier this month. Short’s campaign no longer uses the logo online, though, and instead uses a version without the searchlights.

According to Short’s campaign Facebook page, the logo was changed in February. His campaign did not respond to an email about the logo and whether the network asked him to change it.

Fox News media logos

The searchlights, which Fox News has in common with various logos for the studio formerly known as 20th Century Fox, is featured prominently in the network’s branding.

The logos for most Fox News media brands use the searchlights (interestingly, the new Fox Weather does not), and Fox News’ website favicon, the most stripped-down version of a logo that appears on browser tabs, shows just the searchlights in a blue box.

Top: Fox News favicon on a browser tab. Bottom: Fox News burn in. Credit: Reddit u/TheSinoftheTin, u/Michaelthemichaelok, and u/nine_toes

Fox News designers had to create an animated, rotating version of the logo after viewers complained the stationary logo burned itself into their TVs if the channel was left on long enough, according to “The Loudest Voice in the Room” author Gabriel Sherman. The phenomenon has been documented on Reddit, and it can happen for other cable news networks too.

Share this story >>

Supreme’s Spring 2022 collection features photos of Malcom X and the March on Washington

Credit: Supreme

For its Spring 2022 collection, Supreme is collaborating with the archives of postwar American photographer Roy DeCarava and donating all the profits to a Black culture research library.

Born in Harlem in 1919, DeCarava’s work included shots of his neighborhood and jazz musicians like Billie Holiday. The Museum of Modern Art purchased three of his photos in 1950, when he was 30 years old, and today they have 20 pieces by him in their collection. DeCarava died in 2009.

The Roy DeCarava/Supreme Collection focuses on DeCarava’s photos documenting the Civil Rights movement, with sweatshirts and tees that show his 1964 photo of Malcom X, and tees that show his “Mississippi Freedom Marcher, Washington, D.C., 1963,” from the March on Washington.

Credit: Supreme

All profits from the collection go to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a New York Public Library research library in Harlem that uses the tagline “Where every month is Black History Month.”

Supreme has shown Malcom X on its clothes before, in a 2003 airbrush tee and a 2015 hoodie. The Roy DeCarava/Supreme Collection goes on sale on Thursday in the U.S.

Share this story >>

The National Museum of the American Latino isn’t even open yet but it’s having its first gallery

Advertisement for ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States. Credit: National Museum of the American Latino

The Smithsonian’s new National Museum of the American Latino isn’t expected to open for at least a decade and they haven’t even announced a site yet, but the future museum will hold its first gallery beginning this summer in a sister museum.

¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States opens June 18 in the National Museum of American History’s new Molina Family Latino Gallery. The gallery will cover historical eras and include figures ranging from César Chávez to drag queen José Sarria.

Museum director Jorge Zamanillo called the gallery “the first iteration” of the museum, which is expected to announce a permanent site this December.

“It will take 10 to 12 years to open a museum building, but the gallery gives the public a preview of the museum’s potential,” he said in a statement.

The National Museum of the American Latino was approved by Congress in 2020 along with the American Women’s History Museum. Opening a new Smithsonian is a years-long process but the legislation allows the museum to begin planning for a permanent site.

Share this story >>

Subscribe to Yello. You’ll never look at politics the same way again: