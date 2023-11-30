This foundation just announced its committing half a billion dollars to monuments projects
Plus: How DeSantis and Newsom are advertising their showdown
Hello, in this issue we’ll look at…
How DeSantis and Newsom are advertising their showdown
This foundation just announced its committing half a billion dollars to monuments projects
Kansas’ new license plate design was criticized for looking too much like New York’s. Now they’re changing it.
Scroll to the end to see: the most incredible/goofiest boots I’ve ever seen.
Welcome to YELLO, a newsletter about politics, art, branding, and design. Was this email forwarded to you? Subscribe or upgrade your subscription: